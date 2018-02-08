Mark Cavendish opened his account for the 2018 season with victory on stage three of the Dubai Tour, but admitted he was annoyed at himself for sitting up in the sprint the day before – a decision which means he missed out on the leader’s jersey after his win.

Cavendish was boxed in during the sprint on stage one, which Dylan Groenewegen won, and was outsprinted by Elia Vivani on stage two – coasting to fourth place after being overtaken by the Italian.

But Cavendish made amends on stage three after a big effort from his Dimension Data team, and declared himself happy with his early-season form with lofty goals to come in the summer.