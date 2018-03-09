Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: Geraint Thomas claims blue jersey as Primoz Roglic wins stage three - Road Cycling UK

Expert road bike reviews and the latest road bike news, features and advice. Find rides & events, training articles and participate in our forums

Share

Reports

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: Geraint Thomas claims blue jersey as Primoz Roglic wins stage three

Team Sky man takes race lead after fourth place on uphill finish; Adam Yates second on the day

Geraint Thomas is the new leader of Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, after finishing fourth on a thrilling finale to stage three in Trevi.

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) won the stage on the uphill finish, three seconds clear of Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and with Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) another three back.

But it is Thomas who will pull on the blue jersey on stage three, after kicking late to take fourth place, and he now leads Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) on countback, three seconds ahead of Sky team-mate Chris Froome.

Geraint Thomas leads Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, and will wear the blue jersey for the queen stage, stage four (Pic: RCS Sport)

The longest stage of this year’s race – a 239km monster with that nasty sting in the tail – saw five riders go clear in the breakaway, with all four ProContinental teams represented.

BMC Racing led the peloton, with even blue jersey Patrick Bevin taking a pull on the front – clearly highlighting that van Avermaet would be their protected rider.

Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) cemented his lead in the mountains classification from the break, who still led by seven minutes after 150km of racing, but Bora-hansgrohe sent Marcus Burghardt to the front of the bunch to chop into that advantage.

As the pace increased, the peloton lined out and by the first ascent of Trevi the gap to the break was tumbling and the peloton was thinning.

Team Sky took over at the head of affairs over the top, and had strength in numbers in the front group when the break was swept up – Bagioli having been the last man standing.

The front group was composed of an interesting mix of GC riders and stage hunters, with the likes of van Avermaet, Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) and Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep Floors) all interested in the uphill finish.

Sky continued to set the tempo, however, nullifying a short-lived Steve Morabito (Groupama-FDJ) attack and continuing to check off the kilometres.

On the lower slopes of the climb, Bahrain-Merida briefly got a sniff of the front before Sky resumed duties – though both teams were powerless to stop Roglic escaping.

Primoz Roglic’s late attack earned the Slovenian the stage win (Pic: RCS Sport)

The Slovenian had a decent gap as he entered the final kilometre, while Sagan was among the riders dropped at the back of the bunch.

Van Avermaet attacked inside the final 500m, as did Yates, but Roglic stood firm even as the fierce gradients of the final kilometres bit hardest.

Yates closed in fast but ultimately not fast enough, just running out of road as Roglic celebrated the stage win ahead of the Englishman and Benoot.

Thomas stole a march on the rest of the bunch, meanwhile, and will now wear the blue jersey on stage four – the queen stage, which concludes with the Sarnano Sassotetto climb.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: stage three – result

1) Primoz Roglic (SVN) – LottoNL-Jumbo – 6.17.23hrs
2) Adam Yates (GBR) – Mitchelton-Scott +3”
3) Tiesj Benoot (BEL) – Lotto-Soudal +6”
4) Geraint Thomas (GBR) – Team Sky +7”
5) Rigoberto Uran (COL) – EF-Drapac +10”
6) Mikel Landa (ESP) – Movistar – ST
7) Gianni Moscon (ITA) – Team Sky
8) Romain Bardet (FRA) – Ag2r-La Mondiale
9) Wilco Kelderman (NED) – Team Sunweb
10) Bob Jungels (LUX) – QuickStep Floors

General classification

1) Geraint Thomas (GBR) – Team Sky – 10.52.22hrs
2) Greg van Avermaet (BEL) – BMC Racing – ST
3) Chris Froome (GBR) – Team Sky +3”
4) Damiano Caruso (ITA) – BMC Racing +8”
5) Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) – Team Sky +9”
6) Bob Jungels (LUX) – QuickStep Floors – ST
7) Wilco Kelderman (NED) – Team Sunweb +19”
8) Davide Formolo (ITA) – Bora-hansgrohe +30”
9) Tom Dumoulin (NED) – Team Sunweb +33”
10) Rigoberto Uran (COL) – Team EF-Drapac +39”

Share

Topics:

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Reports

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: Marcel Kittel bags first Katusha-Alpecin win on stage two

Adam Yates loses time after being caught in big, late crash; Patrick Bevin takes blue jersey

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: Marcel Kittel bags first Katusha-Alpecin win on stage two
Reports

'Frustrated' Mark Cavendish fractures rib, out of Tirreno-Adriatico after missing time cut

Manxman suffered bad crash at 'around 55km/h' in team time trial

'Frustrated' Mark Cavendish fractures rib, out of Tirreno-Adriatico after missing time cut
Reports

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates well placed despite BMC Racing winning team time trial

Success for British GC hopefuls but Mark Cavendish suffers another crash on stage one

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates well placed despite BMC Racing winning team time trial
Previews

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 preview & TV schedule: Chris Froome in action against leading GC rivals

Everything you need to know about the riders, route and TV times for the Race of the Two Seas

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: preview and TV schedule
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production