Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: Geraint Thomas claims blue jersey as Primoz Roglic wins stage three - Road Cycling UK

Geraint Thomas is the new leader of Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, after finishing fourth on a thrilling finale to stage three in Trevi.

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) won the stage on the uphill finish, three seconds clear of Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and with Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) another three back.

But it is Thomas who will pull on the blue jersey on stage three, after kicking late to take fourth place, and he now leads Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) on countback, three seconds ahead of Sky team-mate Chris Froome.