Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: Adam Yates wins stage five as Michal Kwiatkowski claims race lead - Road Cycling UK

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) soloed to victory on stage five of Tirreno-Adriatico, just a day after twin brother Simon secured his first WorldTour win of the season on stage seven of Paris-Nice.

Caught behind the crash which marred the end of stage two, and surrendering his overall ambitions as a result, Yates made amends by accelerating away from an elite front group on the Muro di Filottrano.

He had already showed his form on stage three, when his late counter-attack on the route to Trevi was not quite enough to catch stage winner Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo).

This time out, however, he was not to be denied – building up a lead on the final climb that never looked like being overhauled.

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) finished second, while Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) was third – the latter taking over the race lead as a result.