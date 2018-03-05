Mud, sweat and tears: Tiesj Benoot solos to victory at epic edition of Strade Bianche

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) cemented his tag as a future star by claiming his first ever pro win – soloing to victory at a mud-splattered Strade Bianche.

The Belgian, 23, bridged across to leaders Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Wout van Aert (Verandas Willems-Crelan), before accelerating away on the final gravel sector to claim the win.

Caked in mud during an edition of Strade Bianche that will go down in history, Benoot’s race-winning move came on the steep, uphill final sector and left Bardet and Van Aert with no answer as they came in second and third respectively.