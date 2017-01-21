Tour Down Under 2017: Richie Porte extends lead with Willunga Hill victory - Road Cycling UK

Richie Porte’s sole domination on Willunga Hill continued, as the BMC Racing man won the Tour Down Under’s fifth stage for a fourth consecutive year to all-but-seal overall victory.

Porte, in the ochre jersey, powered clear of his rivals with two kilometres to go on the climb to record his most dominant victory yet on the ascent.

And, unlike in previous years where he had too much time to make up overall despite winning on Willunga, Porte will win the 2017 Tour Down Under for the first time barring disaster on the final stage – a circuit race in Adelaide – on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has been in dominant form in his home country, and his second stage win means he now leads second-placed Johan Esteban Chaves by 48 seconds overall.

Should Porte, as expected, maintain that advantage on the pan-flat Adelaide circuit, it will be the biggest winning margin at the Tour Down Under since Patrick Jonker’s 2004 win.