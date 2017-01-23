Tour Down Under winner Richie Porte relishing leader's role - Road Cycling UK

Richie Porte hopes victory in the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under will prove he can repay the faith BMC Racing have put in him as team leader.

Australian Porte, 31, won his home race for the first time having twice been a runner-up, and the former Team Sky man is relishing his role as team leader for the coming season.

Having finished safely in the peloton on the final stage – won in Adelaide by Caleb Ewan, who completed a clean sweep of all four sprint stages – Porte admits his victory was a relief after his near-misses in the past.