Tour Down Under 2017: unstoppable Caleb Ewan sprints to stage four win - Road Cycling UK

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) continued his domination of the bunch sprints at the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under, outsprinting world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) again to win stage four.

Ewan’s third victory in four days was another reminder of his sprinting prowess, with Sagan and Team Sky’s Danny van Poppel having simply no answer to the 22-year-old’s power on the final straight.

Richie Porte finished safely in the bunch again, meanwhile, to ensure he will wear the ochre jersey on Willunga Hill on stage five.