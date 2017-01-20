Tour Down Under 2017: unstoppable Caleb Ewan sprints to stage four win - Road Cycling UK

Sagan came through to take second, while Britain’s Ben Swift (UAE Abu Dhabi) was fourth behind Van Poppel – the first time he has been in the sprinting mix-up so far.
Victory takes Ewan’s career tally to five at the Santos Tour Down Under, and means Australian riders have been responsible for the last ten stage wins in their home race.
All eyes will now be on Willunga Hill, however, with Porte retaining his 20-second advantage over Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar) overall.
Santos Tour Down Under 2017: stage four – result
1) Caleb Ewan (AUS) – Orica-Scott – 3.45.19hrs
2) Peter Sagan (SVK) – Bora-hansgrohe – ST
3) Danny van Poppel (NED) – Team Sky
4) Ben Swift (GBR) – UAE Abu Dhabi
5) Nathan Haas (AUS) – Dimension Data
6) Baptiste Planckaert (BEL) – Katusha-Alpecin
7) Jay McCarthy (AUS) – Bora-hansgrohe
8) Callum Scotson (AUS) – UniSA-Australia
9) Jasha Sutterlin (GER) – Movistar
10) Enrico Battaglin (ITA) – LottoNL-Jumbo
General classification
1) Richie Porte (AUS) – BMC Racing – 14.20.18hrs
2) Gorka Izaguirre (ESP) – Movistar +20”
3) Johan Esteban Chaves (COL) – Orica-Scott +22”
4) Jay McCarthy (AUS) – Bora-hansgrohe +24”
5) Nathan Haas (AUS) – Dimension Data +27”
6) Rohan Dennis (AUS) – BMC Racing +29”
7) Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP) – Astana – ST
8) Diego Ulissi (ITA) – UAE Abu Dhabi
9) Rafael Valls (ESP) – Lotto-Soudal
10) Ruben Guerreiro (POR) – Trek-Segafredo
