Tour Down Under 2018: route, riders and TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

The Tour Down Under marks the start of the 2018 UCI WorldTour calendar, with defending champion Richie Porte (BMC Racing) among the contenders for the ochre jersey again when the race starts on Tuesday January 16.

The season’s traditional curtain-raiser in Adelaide provides a first glimpse at how the WorldTour’s leading teams are shaping up, while from a British perspective this year’s race will see Chris Lawless (Team Sky) and Scott Davies (Dimension Data) make their debuts in cycling’s top tier.

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe), fresh from his People’s Choice Classic victory – the traditional criterium race which serves as a prelude to the Tour Down Under is also among the draws for the six-day race.

World champion Peter Sagan will start his season in Australia again (Pic: Sirotti)

As ever, the race presents opportunities for the sprinters to record some early-season victories, with Sagan likely to face stiff competition from Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal).

But the ochre jersey will more than likely be decided on Willunga Hill – the queen stage, stage five, on Saturday – where Richie Porte has been victorious in the last four years.

So who’s in contention, where else could the race be won, and how can you watch the action unfold?