Tour de France 2017: Romain Bardet wins stage 12 as Fabio Aru takes yellow jersey from Chris Froome - Road Cycling UK

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) won stage 11 of the 2017 Tour de France as Fabio Aru (Astana) claimed the race lead in Peyragudes.

Aru accelerated away from Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the final 250m of the stage, after Team Sky had led the peloton for the entire stage, and though Bardet claimed stage victory on the brutally steep final slope, Aru gained enough time in third place to take over the yellow jersey.

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) was also in the GC group that contested the finish, keeping hold of the white jersey in the process, but Aru now leads Froome by six seconds overall.

British champion Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) had earlier got into the break for the first time in this year’s race, going solo over the Port de Bales, before the effort got the better of him on the Col de Peyresourde with little more than 5km to go.

That left the yellow jersey group, minus Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), both dropped on the Peyresourde, to contest the finish.

And it was Bardet who proved strongest on the brutal final slope, with Froome unable to hold the wheels of his rivals – the first signs of weakness he has shown at this year’s Tour.