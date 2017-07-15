Tour de France 2017: Chris Froome reclaims race lead as Michael Matthews wins stage 14 - Road Cycling UK

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) outsprinted Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) to win stage 14 of the 2017 Tour de France as Chris Froome (Team Sky) reclaimed the yellow jersey.

On the uphill finish into Rodez, Matthews finished off a fine team effort – Team Sunweb and BMC Racing having led the bunch all day – to grab his first stage win of this year’s race.

Froome, meanwhile, finished in seventh place as he distanced Fabio Aru (Astana) on the final climb to reclaim the race lead.

The Team Sky now leads by 19 seconds overall, with Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) a further four seconds back in third.

White jersey Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) was also one of the big winners on the day, finishing 20 seconds ahead of Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates), and the Bury-born rider now leads the youth classification by more than three minutes.