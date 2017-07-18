Tour de France 2017: Michael Matthews wins stage 16 after superb team effort - Road Cycling UK

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) won stage 16 of the 2017 Tour de France after a brilliant ride by his team, as crosswinds decimated the peloton in the final 20km.

Matthews and his team-mates ramped the pace up from the very start as green jersey Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) was dropped from the bunch on the day’s first climb.

And after staying attentive at the front when crosswinds dissected the peloton – Dan Martin (QuickStep Floors), Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) were among those caught out – Matthews outsprinted Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) to claim victory.

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) and white jersey Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) were both safely in the front group – the latter making more big gains atop the youth classification as a result.

The day belonged to Matthews and Team Sunweb, however, as the Australian clawed back 50 points on Kittel in the race for the green jersey.