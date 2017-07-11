Tour de France 2017: Marcel Kittel wins again on stage ten - Road Cycling UK

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) stormed to victory on stage ten of the 2017 Tour de France in the green jersey – his fourth win of this year’s race – as his domination of the sprints continued.

British sprinter Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Oscaro) led the sprint out, but Kittel charged past off his wheel and opened up a huge lead on his sprinting rivals.

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) took second place, with Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) third, but there was never any doubt who would win once Kittel had opened up his sprint.

McLay eventually finished seventh, while Chris Froome (Team Sky) was safely in the peloton to secure the 50th yellow jersey of his Tour de France career.