Vuelta a Espana 2017: break succeeds again as Matej Mohoric wins stage seven and Chris Froome stays in red - Road Cycling UK

Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) won stage seven of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana as the breakaway succeeded once again, before Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished in the peloton to defend his red jersey.

In a race of two parts, Mohoric led the way over the final climb and held off his nearest chasers just as they had threatened to pull him back on the descent to claim a solo victory.

The peloton was reduced in size, meanwhile, but with Froome’s Team Sky team-mates having set a good pace on the front for their team leader, the red jersey stayed safely on his back going into the weekend.