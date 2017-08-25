Vuelta a Espana 2017: break succeeds again as Matej Mohoric wins stage seven and Chris Froome stays in red - Road Cycling UK

The Team Sky-led peloton which rolled in eight-and-a-half minutes later was reduced in size after the final climb, but all the GC favourites were together.
Nevertheless, there was one big change in the overall standings – Bol’s reward for another day in the breakaway being a place in the top ten overall, with Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) dropping to 11th as a result.
The day, however, belonged to Mohoric – Bahrain-Merida-bound next season – as the Slovenian 22-year-old celebrated his first Grand Tour stage win (and only the second pro win of his career, after a stage of last year’s Tour of Hainan).
Vuelta a Espana 2017: stage seven – result
1) Matej Mohoric (SVN) – UAE Team Emirates – 4.43.35hrs
2) Pawel Poljanski (POL) – Bora-hansgrohe +16”
3) Jose Joaquin Rojas (ESP) – LottoNL-Jumbo – ST
4) Thomas de Gendt (BEL) – Lotto-Soudal
5) Alessandro de Marchi (ITA) – BMC Racing +27”
6) Floris de Tier (BEL) – LottoNL-Jumbo – ST
7) Jetse Bol (NED) – Manzana-Postobon +29”
8) Luis Angel Mate (ESP) – Cofidis +1.21
9) Anthony Perez (FRA) – Cofidis +1.32
10) Arnaud Courteille (FRA) – FDJ – ST
General classification
1) Chris Froome (GBR) – Team Sky – 27.46.51hrs
2) Johan Esteban Chaves (COL) – Orica-Scott +11”
3) Nicolas Roche (IRL) – BMC Racing +13”
4) Tejay van Garderen (USA) – BMC Racing +30”
5) Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) – Bahrain-Merida +36”
6) David de la Cruz (ESP) – QuickStep Floors +40”
7) Jetse Bol (NED) – Manzana-Postobon +46”
8) Fabio Aru (ITA) – Astana +49”
9) Adam Yates (GBR) – Orica-Scott +50”
10) Michael Woods (CAN) – Cannondale-Drapac +1.13
