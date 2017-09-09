Chris Froome set to win 2017 Vuelta a Espana as Alberto Contador solos to Angliru stage win - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome is set to win the 2017 Vuelta a Espana after extending his overall lead on a day in which Alberto Contador signed off his career with a solo win on the gruelling Alto de l’Angliru.

Contador has been in imperious form throughout his final professional race, attacking at every opportunity in a bid to cut his overall losses, suffered in Andorra, and end his career on a high note.

And the Spaniard finally got his reward on the final mountain stage of this year’s race, attacking with team-mate Jarlinson Pantano at the bottom of the Alto del Cordal, the day’s penultimate climb before soloing to victory.

Froome and team-mate Wout Poels crossed the line 17 seconds behind Contador, meanwhile, distancing the red jersey’s other chief rivals to all-but-secure an historic Tour-Vuelta double.