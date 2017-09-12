Can Chris Froome now be considered one of cycling's greatest ever? - Road Cycling UK

Froome’s sheer domination of races – he has now worn the yellow jersey on 59 occasions, fourth on the all-time list, and took his tally to 20 red jerseys at the Vuelta, only the seventh non-Spaniard to hit that milestone – also proves his all-round strength.

He admitted after his Vuelta triumph that one day he will have to target the Giro d’Italia as well, and look to join Anquetil, Hinault, Eddy Merckx, Alberto Contador, Felice Gimondi and Vincenzo Nibali as riders to have won all three Grand Tours.

Arguably, the Giro could be his toughest challenge to date – Lotto-Soudal’s Adam Hansen, who has now finished all three Grand Tours in each of the last six seasons, has stated before he finds the Corsa Rosa the toughest of the lot.

Before that, however, Froome will look to win the Tour de France for a fifth time, and join Anquetil, Merckx, Hinault and Indurain as quintuple winners of the yellow jersey.

Froome’s name repeatedly crops up close to the likes of Indurain, Merckx and Hinault in the cycling record books now (Pic: Sirotti)

Froome’s name now already crops alongside that iconic quartet whenever you look at the record books.

Merckx and Hinault are streets ahead, of course, with 11 and ten Grand Tour wins respectively – along with a host of victories from one-day Classics to the World Championships – but that Froome is even now uttered in the same breath as those cycling legends as a Grand Tour rider is testament to where he stands in cycling’s history.

He may never become a universally popular figure – he was booed into the Stade Velodrome when he all-but-sealed Tour de France success in Marseille in July – but what cannot be denied is his dominant, all-round ability on the bike.

Froome has some way to go to match the very best in the sport’s history, like Merckx and Hinault, but his historic Tour-Vuelta double is just the latest addition to a CV now bursting with triumphs.

Froome may now be 32, but there’s more to come, too.