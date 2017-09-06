Vuelta a Espana 2017: Aqua Blue Sport's Stefan Denifl wins stage 17 as Chris Froome's lead is cut - Road Cycling UK

The main action was always likely to be reserved for the final climb, however, and so it proved as the fierce gradients bit hard.

Denifl caught Moreno and surged on up the climb on his own, while Contador kicked from the peloton – dancing on the pedals in typical fashion, to defy the steep gradients.

As the peloton split behind him, however, Froome was caught behind a gap that opened up and his team-mates immediately dropped back to support him.

The uneven gradient of the climb gave chance to spin the legs, but every time the road kicked up the pace of the race ground practically to a halt.

The difficulty of the gradients was laid bare when a neutral service bike stalled on the ascent, while a TV moto nearly caused a crash when Diego Rosa, leading Froome, nearly crashed into the back of a slow-moving one.

Froome was visibly struggling, however, as Nibali and Zakarin continued to pull away from the Team Sky man, who had only team-mate Mikel Nieve left for company further down the road.