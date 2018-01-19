16 of the best UK sportives to ride in 2018

What’s on your sportive hit-list for 2018? There’s no shortage of events to choose from, whether you are targeting a European event – and here are 15 of the best to choose from – or want to stay closer to home and focus on a UK ride.

With more and more sportives launched every year, alongside existing events and old favourites, there’s plenty to choose from – cobbled Classics to iconic climbs, and century rides to close-road events.

– Fifteen of the best European sportives to ride in 2018 –

Having a big event on the calendar to look forward to will help you when it comes to training, too – it’s a huge boost to your motivation, building your form and fitness as the big day draws nearer.

So where should you be riding in 2018? We’ve picked out 16 of the best – and toughest – UK sportives to ride this year…