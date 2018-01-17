While the range of sportives to enter on British shores is vast, most cyclists will look to the continent for a must-ride event to add to their bucket list.

European sportives can offer significantly more climbing, an improved chance or good weather and, in some cases, heritage that British events simply can’t match (yet…), so it’s little surprise to see so many Brits sign up to big overseas rides each year.

Targetting a big European sportive can also serve as a huge source of motivation when you’re struggling to find the willpower to train, in the same manner any trip abroad with your bike can.

But which events should you sign up to? We’ve picked out 15 of the best and toughest European sportives to ride in 2018…