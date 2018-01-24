New cycling tour operator launches with promise of end-of-season awards night for members - Road Cycling UK

Sportive

New cycling tour operator launches with promise of end-of-season awards night for members

AllThingsRide pairs a packed sportive calendar - in the UK and overseas - with an end-of-season celebration evening

Cycling tour operator All Things Ride is offering a new slant on the sportive, tours and gran fondo scene by encouraging members to not only ride some of the biggest events on the calendar, but to also celebrate their achievements come the end of the year.

ATR hopes to empower riders to ‘ride, achieve, celebrate” with the latter courtesy of an end-of-season awards bash in London.

Co-founders Al Brown and Moray Tuach said: “Our vision is for everyone to have access to the best events and tours in road cycling and for them to have the opportunity to celebrate their cycling efforts and achievements.”

A packed calendar includes more than 25 different events for 2018, including the UK’s own Dragon Ride, and major European sportives such as L’Etape du Tour, the Mallorca 312 and Haute Route Series.

All Things Ride offers trips to sportives including the Etape du Tour (Pic: ASO)

Other benefits of riding events through All Things Ride include training advice, coaching and discounts on nutrition and kit through ATR’s partners.

“These days cyclists are expecting more from a tour operator,” Brown explains. “Crucially we want them to feel supported throughout, and part of a community – with us they’ll get just that.”

Moray, meanwhile, hopes to attract riders looking to step-up their sportive goals by booking on to a major event – with the lure of an end-of-season community award ceremony their unique selling point.

“We’re seeing more and more cyclists taking part in sportives across the UK, and the natural next step is the challenge of an overseas event or tour that allows them to test themselves further and gain unforgettable new experiences with friends old and new,” he adds.

AllThingsRide’s events calendar also includes the Dragon Ride, one of the UK’s most prestigious sportives (Pic: Matt Alexander/Human Race)

“What we’re doing is offering cyclists not only easy access to these events in the UK, Europe and worldwide, but a chance to tie their season’s efforts together and celebrate all that’s great about road cycling at our end of season event.”

Bookings are now being taken for 2018, and you can find out more – or join the ATR community for free – at www.allthingsride.com.

Topics:

All Things Ride

