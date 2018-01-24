New cycling tour operator launches with promise of end-of-season awards night for members - Road Cycling UK

Cycling tour operator All Things Ride is offering a new slant on the sportive, tours and gran fondo scene by encouraging members to not only ride some of the biggest events on the calendar, but to also celebrate their achievements come the end of the year.

ATR hopes to empower riders to ‘ride, achieve, celebrate” with the latter courtesy of an end-of-season awards bash in London.

Co-founders Al Brown and Moray Tuach said: “Our vision is for everyone to have access to the best events and tours in road cycling and for them to have the opportunity to celebrate their cycling efforts and achievements.”

A packed calendar includes more than 25 different events for 2018, including the UK’s own Dragon Ride, and major European sportives such as L’Etape du Tour, the Mallorca 312 and Haute Route Series.