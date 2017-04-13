Win a place on Volta's Grand Mountain Tour - Road Cycling UK

Sportive

Win a place on Volta’s Grand Mountain Tour

Fancy five tough days in the Portuguese Serra de Estrela mountains?

Where will your next cycling trip abroad take you? We all know about Mallorca and the Balearic Islands, but what about Portugal?

Good year-round weather, quiet roads, stunning vistas and plenty of tough climbs to test the legs… there’s a lot going for it, which is why Volta Pro Tours are organising luxury guided tours in the country.

And we’ve teamed up with Volta to offer you the chance to win a place on The Grand Mountain Tour in September, with loads of freebies thrown in too.

The Tour includes free flights, free Le Col Team Volta kit worth £270, professional guides and vehicle support.

Bike Channel-Canyon rider James Lowsley-Williams will be the ride’s guest pro, which is centred on the mountains of Serra de Estrela.

Offering the chance to tackle some of the toughest climbs in the region, including that to Torres from Covilha, Manteigas and Seia, the Tour features five stages from September 15 to September 19.

Luxury overnight stays in three- and four-star accommodation is also included. The Grand Mountain Tour usually costs £949, but we’ve got a place up for grabs, just by answering the question below.

Check out the video above for a sneak preview of The Grand Mountain Tour or head to the Volta Pro Tours website to find out more. Good luck!

