Kinesis Bikes launch The Distance - a gravel riding and bike-packing event in Scotland - Road Cycling UK

Kinesis Bikes have launched a new gravel event in Scotland called The Distance.

The event, which will take place in the Galloway Forest Park on June 10 and 11, combines two fast-emerging trends in cycling: gravel riding and bike-packing. Organisers have billed The Distance as an event which is ‘self-supported with benefits.’

The ride, created in partnership with organisers of the Dirty Reiver, a popular 200km gravel event, will take place on a mixture of on and off-road terrain, with the course remaining something of a mystery. As riders reach each checkpoint, they will receive a printed map of the next section of the route to complete (along with a GPX file if necessary).