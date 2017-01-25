Seven of the best multi-day sportives to ride in 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Fancy a new challenge in 2017? A multi-day sportive can be the perfect goal to mark on the calendar and give yourself a target to build your form and fitness for.

Offering you the chance to dedicate yourself purely to cycling for a few days – or maybe even longer – while testing your ability to recover, it is little wonder multi-day sportives are proving more and more popular.

And there’s a wide variety to choose from if you fancy targeting one in 2017, all with different characteristics, from iconic roads to gruelling climbs.

We've picked out six to target in 2017.

London Revolution, May 13 to May 14

The London Revolution may be the perfect introduction to multi-day sportives, blending iconic city sights with the hidden roads and tough climbs of the surrounding counties.

Rolling out from the Lee Valley Athletics Centre, the route features six stages split across two days.

The London Revolution blends iconic inner-city sights with tough climbs (pic: Threshold Sports)

Day one is all about London’s iconic landmarks and then testing the legs in the North Downs, before heading to base camp at Windsor Racecourse.

The following day takes you out through the Thames Valley to the Chilterns, before returning to the start via Epping Forest.

It all adds up to a total of 187 miles’ riding across the two days, with just shy of 9,500ft of climbing to be done.

Price: £189 (includes camping)

Website: London-Revolution