Vintage bike races added to Tour of Cambridgeshire and Tour of Ayrshire sportives - Road Cycling UK

Sportive

Vintage bike races added to Tour of Cambridgeshire and Tour of Ayrshire sportives

Fully closed-road and timed pre-1987 bike races added to Gran Fondo and Chrono weekends

Both the Tour of Ayrshire and Tour of Cambridgeshire Gran Fondos will grow in size for 2017 with the addition of the Tour Classic, a 50-mile road race for riders on pre-1987 road bikes.

Organisers Golazo Cycling hope the addition of the two events – believed to be unique as the only closed-road, fully-timed road races for pre-1987 bikes in the world – will enhance the festival quality of the two events, which already boast Gran Fondos, time trials and beginner-friendly Medio Fondo routes.

The Tour Classic in Ayrshire will take place on Sunday April 30, while the Tour Classic in Cambridgeshire has been scheduled for Sunday June 4.

A Tour Classic event has been added to both the Tour of Cambridgeshire and Tour of Ayrshire (pic – Golazo Cycling)

And Golazo CEO Tom Caldwell said: “The festivals which Golazo Cycling promote are wholly inclusive and the Tour Classic is another manifestation of this.

“We already have a highly credible racing element in the Gran Fondos and Chronos with many entrants wanting to qualify for the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships.

“In addition to this community of riders we have a substantial Sport element to the festivals where riders participate in the Gran Fondos but choose instead to ride with others at speeds with which they are more comfortable.

“We have a Medio Fondo for families and beginners as well. The Tour Classic merely extends this philosophy.”

The Tour Classic races will have their own self-contained and produced start within the Gran Fondo at the Golazo Cycling festivals.

The events will offer a fully closed-road, timed pre-1987 bike race

To find out more about the bike regulations, visit the disciplines section of the Golazo Cycling website – but all riders must note that, as this is a race, the use of modern, plastic shell helmets is required.

For more information visit www.golazocycling.com.

