Vintage bike races added to Tour of Cambridgeshire and Tour of Ayrshire sportives - Road Cycling UK

Both the Tour of Ayrshire and Tour of Cambridgeshire Gran Fondos will grow in size for 2017 with the addition of the Tour Classic, a 50-mile road race for riders on pre-1987 road bikes.

Organisers Golazo Cycling hope the addition of the two events – believed to be unique as the only closed-road, fully-timed road races for pre-1987 bikes in the world – will enhance the festival quality of the two events, which already boast Gran Fondos, time trials and beginner-friendly Medio Fondo routes.

The Tour Classic in Ayrshire will take place on Sunday April 30, while the Tour Classic in Cambridgeshire has been scheduled for Sunday June 4.