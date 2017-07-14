Six reasons why your next cycling holiday should be to Innsbruck - Road Cycling UK

2. It’s a climber’s paradise

The Austrian alps, for half of the year, plays host to thriving winter sports scene with various resorts in the Tyrol area – but like most Alpine areas, the mountain passes and climbs are perfectly setup as a natural climber’s paradise when the snow has melted.

While there are plenty medium-length climbs that immediately surround Innsbruck, if you’re willing to explore the surrounding Tyrol region you can find some real gems.

The mountains surrounding Innsbruck make for a climber’s paradise (Pic: Innsbruck Tourism)

Innsbruck – Kühtai

A classic 110km route takes you to the west of Innsbruck to climb the ascent of Kühtai, which rises to 2,020m. The ride starts flat, travelling alongside the river through Telfs and Haiming before turning into the mountains, where the climb of Kühtai starts at the town of Oetz. The 18km climb has a maximum gradient of 18 per cent but you’ll find mountain huts on the way for refreshment. Kühtai is a ski town in winter but a sleepy mountain village in summer and from the summit there’s the fast descent back to Innsbruck to enjoy. You can see the full route on the Innsbruck website.

Innsbruck circular tour

This 60km circular route, which takes in 1,200m of ascent, features quiet roads with little traffic, despite consistent views of the city – an ideal way to get to know the immediate surroundings of Innsbruck. The loop passes through the small villages of Mühlau, Arzl and Rum before turning towards the high plateau of Gnadenwald in Thaur. In Gnadenwald, there are several options to descend back down to the Inntal valley. On the way back to Innsbruck, you can stop for a break in Wattens and visit the Swarovski Crystal Worlds museum, which will host the start of the women’s individual time trial at the 2018 UCI Road World Championships.

Innsbruck – Mieming

This 80km route features less climbing, with 550m of ascent in total, but that does include the short but steep cycle path climb to the sunny plateau of Mieming – 1km at 11 per cent. However, you’ll be rewarded with stunning views of the rough limestone Wetterstein mountains. The loop also passes Stams Abbey, where you can visit the orangery, and the pilgrimage church of Wallfahrtskirche Locherboden. You can find the GPS route here.

Kleinvolderberg

The Kleinvolderberg is a cracking climb within striking distance of the city. The tough, hair-pinned ascent, just to the east of Innsbruck, is accessible by the bike path which runs adjacent to the river Inn.

At 4.1km with an average gradient of 11 per cent, it’s a real leg-tester, and you also have the option to add the Tulferberg climb on top of it, for another 4.1km at 11 per cent. You’ll be rewarded with stunning views backs over the valley and city below.