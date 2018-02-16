Mallorca is a cycling haven, attracting everyone from WorldTour pros to keen amateur riders for training camps and a chance to log the miles with some sun on your back.

The Balearic island is packed with must-ride climbs, but there is one more than any other which stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of prestige: Sa Calobra.

Wrapping its way up the mountainside, with hairpins stacked on top of each other – cobra-like, you might say, it has become a haven for cyclists testing their form.