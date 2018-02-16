Wrapping its way up the mountainside, with hairpins stacked on top of each other – cobra-like, you might say, it has become a haven for cyclists testing their form.
The Coll dels Reis, to give it its official name – Sa Calobra is the port at the base, from which the climb takes its name – is 9.4km in length, rising up from the sea at an average gradient of 7.1 per cent.
The only way to the port is down the snake-like descent, and once there the only way back is up, up and away.
But what is it like to ride? The Col Collective’s latest video instalment has the answer, with Mike Cotty pairing up with former WorldTour pro and Tour de France podium finisher Frank Schleck to take on the twisting ascent.
“Sa Calobra may not have the raw numbers to rival the big climbs in the Pyrénées or Alps but that doesn’t stop it being an icon in its own right, with over 50,000 riders clocking their times on Strava to date and the top dogs going well under 30 minutes to the summit,” Cotty says.
“Gauntlet thrown down, challenge set. Will you add your name to the fabled serpentine slopes of Sa Calobra?”
