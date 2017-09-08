Buyer’s guide: heart rate monitors - and six of the best - Road Cycling UK

While the coaching industry has largely concerned itself with power as the benchmark metric to measure performance, there are still many factors that make a power meter unobtainable for some riders.

Prohibitive cost, the complication of setup and, in some cases, the individual rider’s preference and goals are all significant barriers to adopting the technology.

Heart rate monitors are still relevant in today’s age, despite the rising popularity of power meters (Pic: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix.com)

So what about heart rate monitors? Time was that it was the industry benchmark for measuring performance, especially back in the 1980s and 90s, but there’s still plenty of relevance for the technology in today’s data-driven world, especially if a power meter is just a bit out of reach.

If you’re thinking of investing in a HRM, here’s what you need to know – and six of the best.

– Heart rate monitor vs power meters: which should you use? –