With a new flagship Garmin computer launched at Eurobike, is now the time to shop for deals further down the range?

Garmin unveiled the new flagship Garmin Edge 1030 GPS bike computer at Eurobike, with the all-singing, all-dancing unit slotting straight in at the top of American tech giant’s line-up.

New features include ‘Trendline’ tech, which offers recommended routes based on millions of miles of data uploaded to Garmin’s online Connect platform, which should help ensure you find a route suitable for cyclists. There’s also a refreshed user interface and claims of an improved smartphone integration.

The Edge 1030 is available now, with Evans Cycles offering the new unit for £499.99, but the launch of a new flagship head unit also means now is a great time to look for savings further down the Garmin range.

Whether you’re looking for a space-saving unit to record basic data, or a computer with all the bells and whistles, there’s something for everyone in the Garmin range

Garmin’s full line-up has something for everyone when it comes to GPS bike computers, from the space-saving, minimalist Edge 20 and Edge 25 computers, to the data-heavy Edge 520 and Edge 820 units, both of which have found places in the RCUK 100 in recent years.

So if you’re looking for a new Garmin GPS bike computer, and want to bag yourself a bargain, you’re in luck. We’ve run through the full range below, and picked out some of the best deals to be found from a range of retailers.

Garmin Edge 20

Some GPS bike computers, including Garmin’s new flagship Edge 1030, offer a plethora of data at your fingertips, and smart features ranging from live Strava segments to safety alerts. But if all you really want from your GPS bike computer is a reliable means of tracking speed, distance and time – with some basic navigation thrown in too – the tiny Edge 20 is the better option.

The Edge 20 is Garmin’s entry-level, super-simplified GPS bike computer

First launched in 2015, the little unit carries an RRP of £109.99 but you can get just shy of a quarter off that price with Hargroves Cycles, who are offering it for £83.99. Both Wiggle and Evans Cycles, meanwhile, are just 50p more expensive, with the Garmin Edge 20 listed at £84.49 with both.

Garmin Edge 25

Garmin launched two mini GPS bike computers back in 2015, with the Edge 25 sitting just above the Edge 20 in the line-up. The Garmin Edge 25 offers more data than the Edge 20, including estimated calories, elevation and total ascent, alongside the ability to pair it with heart rate and cadence sensors. If you want a small computer that will still help you pace your ride, this might be the one for you.

The Garmin Edge 25 packs more of a punch compared to the Edge 20 thanks to additional data fields and compatibility with heart rate and cadence sensors

The RRP is just £30 more than the Edge 20 at £140, but you can get it for less than £100 in the Wiggle sale, with a third off. That brings the price down to £94.99 – or you can get it for £140.99 with a heart rate strap.

Garmin Edge 520

We liked the Garmin Edge 520 so much upon its launch in 2015 that we awarded it a place in the RCUK 100 the following year. Sitting in the middle of the range, the Edge 520 superseded the popular Edge 510, and offers enough numbers at your fingertips to keep most data-hungry cyclists happy. However, like the Edge 820 (scroll down for that) it doesn’t come with full mapping or navigation. Still, that makes the Edge 520 suitable for performance-minded cyclists who know where they’re going…

The Garmin Edge 520 offers loads of data, but no turn-by-turn navigation

The Edge 520 was the first Garmin unit to feature Strava Live segments, meanwhile, with notifications of segments and feedback on your performances among many other metrics offered.

The RRP was £279.99, but with a new Edge 820 now above it, and the Edge 1030 creating a buzz after its launch, you can get the Edge 520 it for a penny under £200 through Wiggle. That price rises to £249.99 with a cadence sensor and heart rate monitor thrown in.

Garmin Edge 820

Garmin launched the Edge 820 last year, blowing its predecessors out of the water as a mid-range, data-heavy GPS bike computer – with the addition of mapping and navigation.

The Garmin Edge 820 boasts the functionality of the Edge 1000 and the size of the Edge 520, and is packed full of features

An RCUK 100 inductee this year, the Garmin Edge 820 combines most of the functionality of the 1000 with the size of the 520, with features as diverse as FTP testing and a recovery advisor, while you can also add more apps through Garmin’s new Connect IQ system.

At its launch, the Garmin Edge 820 hit the shelves for £369.99, but Rutland cycles are currently offering a weighty 25 per cent off, bringing the price down to £277.99.

Garmin Edge 1000

Before the announcement of the Edge 1030, Garmin’s Edge 1000 sat at the top of the range, a place it had occupied since 2014. Compared to computers lower down the range, the Edge 1000’s real plus point is its huge colour touchscreen, with the extra real estate coming in handy if navigation is really important to you.

The Garmin Edge 1000 previously sat atop the Garmin range

As Garmin’s previous flagship computer, the Edge 100 originally came with a hefty RRP of £499.99, but the introduction of the Edge 1030 has seen prices slashed – Tweaks Cycles have it on sale for £346. Meanwhile, Rutland Cycling are offering the Edge 1000 for £344.99 for the head unit only.

Otherwise, you can 30 per cent off the ‘performance bundle’ with Tweeks (RRP £550), which adds a heart rate monitor, speed sensor and cadence sensor into the mix. Yours for £385.00.

