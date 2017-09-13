Garmin unveiled the new flagship Garmin Edge 1030 GPS bike computer at Eurobike, with the all-singing, all-dancing unit slotting straight in at the top of American tech giant’s line-up.

New features include ‘Trendline’ tech, which offers recommended routes based on millions of miles of data uploaded to Garmin’s online Connect platform, which should help ensure you find a route suitable for cyclists. There’s also a refreshed user interface and claims of an improved smartphone integration.

The Edge 1030 is available now, with Evans Cycles offering the new unit for £499.99, but the launch of a new flagship head unit also means now is a great time to look for savings further down the Garmin range.

Whether you’re looking for a space-saving unit to record basic data, or a computer with all the bells and whistles, there’s something for everyone in the Garmin range

Garmin’s full line-up has something for everyone when it comes to GPS bike computers, from the space-saving, minimalist Edge 20 and Edge 25 computers, to the data-heavy Edge 520 and Edge 820 units, both of which have found places in the RCUK 100 in recent years.

So if you’re looking for a new Garmin GPS bike computer, and want to bag yourself a bargain, you’re in luck. We’ve run through the full range below, and picked out some of the best deals to be found from a range of retailers.