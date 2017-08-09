Castelli is one of Italy’s most iconic cycling brands, having been making top-quality kit for more than a century and currently supplying clothing to Team Sky.

But while Castelli may produce clothing for the very top level of the sport, the Feltre-based brand’s apparel is equally popular with sportive and club riders.

Castelli clothing is hugely popular at all levels of the sport, from club riders to Team Sky pros (Pic: Castelli)

And it’s easy to see why when you think back to trail-blazing kit like the Gabba (Milan-San Remo 2013, anyone?). Before then, Castelli was the first company to introduce lycra shorts for racing, way back in 1977. This year Castelli’s top kit includes the Perfetto weatherproof jersey and plush Premio bib shorts.

But high-end kit doesn’t have to mean top-end prices – and certainly not now, with plenty of Castelli kit available at bargain prices. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals to be found on Castelli clothing.