Deals

Eight bargain Castelli cycle clothing deals

The best savings to be had on the iconic Italian brand's apparel

Castelli is one of Italy’s most iconic cycling brands, having been making top-quality kit for more than a century and currently supplying clothing to Team Sky.

But while Castelli may produce clothing for the very top level of the sport, the Feltre-based brand’s apparel is equally popular with sportive and club riders.

Castelli clothing is hugely popular at all levels of the sport, from club riders to Team Sky pros (Pic: Castelli)

And it’s easy to see why when you think back to trail-blazing kit like the Gabba (Milan-San Remo 2013, anyone?). Before then, Castelli was the first company to introduce lycra shorts for racing, way back in 1977. This year Castelli’s top kit includes the Perfetto weatherproof jersey and plush Premio bib shorts.

But high-end kit doesn’t have to mean top-end prices – and certainly not now, with plenty of Castelli kit available at bargain prices. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals to be found on Castelli clothing.

Castelli Perfetto long sleeve jersey – was £175, now £109.99

The Castelli team is understandably proud of the Gabba, a ground-breaking, weatherproof garment which gained huge popularity at Milan-San Remo 2013 when, faced by driving snow and a re-routed course, scores of riders emerged from the team buses wearing the jersey – even those not sponsored by the Italian brand.

But times change, technology moves and so has the Gabba – the Perfetto is the latest iteration of Castelli’s foul-weather jersey and, yes, Perfetto means ‘perfect’ in Italian. Castelli are pretty happy with it.

What does it offer? In short, a water-repellent finish which Castelli has worked on to ensure the jersey doesn’t compromise breathability (the Perfetto is lighter than the Gabba). In addition, you’ll find a splash flap to protect your back from road spray, and laser-cut drain holes in the pockets to remove any water that does sneak in.

And it’s down from £175 to £109.99 with Chain Reaction Cycles – with the women’s-specific version reduced likewise.

Buy it now: Castelli Perfetto long sleeve jersey

Castelli Premio bib shorts – was £175, now £116.54

Castelli’s Premio bib shorts buck the Italian brand’s usual trend for race-cut minimalism, and are built to withstand the longest rides.

Seamless bib straps and raw-cut leg endings, with vertical silicone grippers, are designed to offer maximum comfort. The Progetto X2 Air pad is central to the comfort too, while the bib shorts – with one-third off at Chain Reaction Cycles – also use a breathable mesh fabric at the rear.

The Perfetto jersey and Premio bib shorts aren’t the only eye-catching deals to be found from Chain Reaction Cycles either – the Tempesta race jacket has nearly £100 off too.

Buy it now: Castelli Premio bib shorts

Castelli overshoes – more than 50% off

You may not want to think about it in the middle of summer, but winter can sneak up on you if you’re not prepared. In fact, judging by our recent weather, overshoes are a clothing essential year-round.

Luckily, Wiggle has more than 50 per cent off on Castelli overshoes, including the Reflex, which offers waterproof and windproof protection, as well as plenty of reflectivity – down to £35.

The Pioggia 3 overshoes, meanwhile, feature a stretch waterproof fabric with a fleece lining for added warmth, and a silicone bead at the ankle to help minimise water seepage in the heaviest of downpours.

Otherwise, over on Chain Reaction Cycles, the Tempesta overshoes, which uses a waterproof OutDry fabric, are reduced from £90 to £46.99.

Buy it now: Castelli Reflex overshoes; Castelli Pioggia 3 overshoes; Castelli Tempesta overshoes

Castelli Mondiale bib shorts – was £200, now £120

There’s no holding back on the hyperbole when it comes to the Mondiale bib shorts – ‘the pinnacle of comfort…so good you will barely know they’re there,’ according to Castelli.

Marketing spiel should always be taken with a pinch of salt, of course, but what is for certain is the Italian brand has  put a lot of thought into the Mondiale bib shorts.

Like the Premio bib shorts, above, they are centred around the soft but supportive pro-level Progetto X2 Air pad, and are crafted from a new fabric, Cinquanta, which takes its name from the 50% lycra content. That adds up to loads of stretch while less panels and bonded bib straps further enhance comfort. Laser-cut ventilation on the bibs keeps things breathable.

You’ll find 40 per cent with Wiggle, with big savings also available on the women’s-specific version.

Buy it now: Castelli Mondiale bib shorts

Browse all Castelli clothing on Wiggle here

Castelli Superleggera jacket – was £90, now £62.99

Superleggera is Italian for ‘super light’ – and that is exactly what the Castelli Superleggera jacket is all about. Made from a super-light Pertex Quantum fabric, the jacket is said to be both wind resistant and breathable, as well as being easily packable as an emergency jacket.

A waterproof fabric insert offers up some protection from light showers and road spray on your back, but this is otherwise an extra layer for the summer months or changeable conditions.

Launched at Eurobike last year, the jacket is available with 30 per cent off through Evans Cycles.

Buy it now: Castelli Superleggera jacket

Castelli Gabba 3 jersey – was £180, now £104.99

Now in its third iteration, the Castelli Gabba has an improved drop tail and pockets, but the winning combination of warmth, breathability and water resistance remains.

The Gore Windstopper X-Lite Plus fabric is designed to shed water while also striking a balance between warmth and breathability. Meanwhile. a stretchy ‘Nano Flex’ fabric under the arms adds some extra comfort. You’ll find 33 per cent off with Evans Cycles.

And with Castelli supplying Team Sky’s kit for 2017, you can also buy a Sky version, currently down from £180 to £125.99.

Buy it now: Castelli Gabba 3 jersey

Browse all Castelli clothing at Evans Cycles here

Castelli Perfetto Light 2 short sleeve jersey – was £130, now £89.99

This is the lightweight, short sleeve version of the Perfetto, Castelli’s foul-weather follow-up to the Gabba.

In fact, the Perfetto Light 2 – as featured in this year’s RCUK 100 – offers windproof protection through a lighter Windstopper fabric on the front, paired with a breathable ‘Nano Light’ fabric on the back.

It’s perfect for changeable days that are too cool or blustery for a full-blown summer jersey, but not bad enough for you to be reaching for extra waterproof layers. You can save £41 on the RRP with Merlin Cycles. It’s available in a wide range of colours, too.

Buy it now: Castelli Perfetto short sleeve jersey

Castelli Free Aero Race bib shorts – was £140, now £99

Castelli first debuted the Free Aero Race bib shorts in 2007, and the firm’s premier race shorts have been continuously improved ever since. Designed for the pros, you get a superb fit, excellent comfort and a nod to aerodynamics for less than £100 in Merlin Cycles’ sale.

The fabric features ‘Vortex’ dimples on the legs for aerodynamic performance, while flat-lock stitching keeps things comfortable. Mesh-like leg grippers promise more evenly distributed grip around your thighs, while the straps have been engineered to offer ‘minimal coverage, maximum comfort,’ according to Castelli.

Buy it now: Castelli Free Aero Race bib shorts

