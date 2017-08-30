Garmin launch new flagship Edge 1030 GPS bike computer - Road Cycling UK

Garmin have been demonstrating the new Edge 1030 and Vector 3 and 3S power meter pedals at Eurobike in Friedrichshafen.

The devices, which were first unveiled to the media the day before the trade event, have both received overhauls which in the case of the Edge 1030 includes new features and a tweaked interface, while the pedals have seen a complete physical overhaul.

Edge 1030

Garmin have long been at the vanguard of the head unit performance, and the Edge 1030 has been design to sit right at the top of the tree which already boasts the excellent 820 and 520 devices.

The new unit boasts a range of new and improved features, including new ‘Trendline’ tech that allows the unit to consult Garmin Connect’s billions of previously uploaded miles to recommend a route with your riding preferences in mind. You also get a refreshed user interface for easier operation and personal statistic tracking and recall, as well as improved integration with a smartphone that allows easy responses with pre-loaded responses, or pass on vital ride information to fellow riders if using the GroupTrack function.