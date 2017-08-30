Garmin launch new flagship Edge 1030 GPS bike computer - Road Cycling UK

Garmin launch new flagship Edge 1030 GPS bike computer

Amercian brand also introduces new slimmed-down Vector 3 and 3S power meter pedals

Garmin have been demonstrating the new Edge 1030 and Vector 3 and 3S power meter pedals at Eurobike in Friedrichshafen.

The devices, which were first unveiled to the media the day before the trade event, have both received overhauls which in the case of the Edge 1030 includes new features and a tweaked interface, while the pedals have seen a complete physical overhaul.

Edge 1030

Garmin have long been at the vanguard of the head unit performance, and the Edge 1030 has been design to sit right at the top of the tree which already boasts the excellent 820 and 520 devices.

The new unit boasts a range of new and improved features, including new ‘Trendline’ tech that allows the unit to consult Garmin Connect’s billions of previously uploaded miles to recommend a route with your riding preferences in mind. You also get a refreshed user interface for easier operation and personal statistic tracking and recall, as well as improved integration with a smartphone that allows easy responses with pre-loaded responses, or pass on vital ride information to fellow riders if using the GroupTrack function.

Garmin have launched their new flagship Edge 1030 GPS bike computer at Eurobike

Additionally, a new graphical interface allows users of Strava Live Segments to view in real time where they are on a segment in relation to their own PR, as well as their chosen ‘competitor’, while also showing what lies ahead in terms of gradient and distance.

This is in addition to all the usual refinements that consumers have grown used to seeing in Garmin Edge products, including live weather reporting and LiveTrack functionality, a familiar touchscreen interface with a larger and improved 3.5in screen that can be used in the wet or with gloves, use of the Connect IQ third party app system, incident detection, dual GPS and GLONASS satellite recognition, and a built-in altimeter and ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as WiFi.

Additionally, the head unit has received something of a facelift, with a lighter weight and improved three-inch touchscreen, while there’s now built-in compatibility with the new Garmin Charge device, which fits on the reverse of the new multi-device out-front mount, and can charge the 1030 directly, on the fly.

Garmin’s Recreational Manager Richard Robinson tells us “this means the battery, theoretically, can never run out if you charge it up when the initial 20-life claimed life has run down, and then switch the units over.”

Trendline tech and a new graphical interface are among the host of new features

It will retail for £499.99 for the head unit alone, and £549.99 for the performance bundle, which includes speed and cadence sensors, as well as a heart rate monitor.

Vector 3 and 3S

Meanwhile, the Vector pedals have also seen a complete design overhaul that has jettisoned the old pod-style interface with a new fully-integrated setup.

Now, all the strain gauges and electronic components are housed inside the axle spindle housing itself, meaning the Vector 3s now resemble ordinary pedals.

Garmin have also launched their new Vector 3 (and Vector 3S) power pedals

As a result, it’s now easier than ever to switch the pedals from bike to bike – as easy as switching your normal pedals, in fact.

If you opt for the dual pedal option from the start, you’ll receive metrics from left-right balance, and accurate cycling dynamics that allow the rider to drill down into the dynamics of their pedalling technique, including the ability to detect whether the rider is in or out of the saddle, and how long for, and the phases of the pedal stroke. Meanwhile, Garmin also says that the pedals are accurate to an impressive +/- 1 per cent.

– How accurate is your power meter –

However, as with the previous generation, you can opt to buy the Vector 3S single (left) pedal solution, and upgrade later by buying the opposing (right) pedal.

The system is fully compatible with Garmin’s own ecosystem, including the new Edge 1030, and can also communicate with third party devices via Bluetooth as well as ANT+.

The slimmed-down construction is not to the detriment of battery life, Garmin claim

Despite the remarkable slimming down, which is claimed to give greater ground clearance and reduced stack height, the pedals are still good for 120 hours of battery life, and are now capable of sporting a rider weight of up to 105kg, according Robinson, widening the pedal’s audience over the previous generation.

The new Vector 3 pedals will be available at an RRP of £849.99, the 3S single pedal for £499.99, while the right upgrade pedal to complete the system will by £399.99.

production