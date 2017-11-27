Cyber Monday: 12 great deals on clothing, components and accessories from ProBikeKit - Road Cycling UK

Deals

Cyber Monday: 12 great deals on clothing, components and accessories from ProBikeKit

Bargains on Lezyne, Campagnolo, Tacx, Santini, Shimano and more...

Still looking for a road cycling bargain as the run-up to Christmas begins, with a day of “Cyber Monday” sales?

Cyber Monday – the day of online sales on the Monday after Thanksgiving – is upon us, and ProBikeKit are among the top cycling retailers with a whole host of great offers on.

ProBikeKit’s Cyber Monday deals include savings on clothing, components and accessories

You can get everything from clothing to components to accessories, while PBK’s clearance list is also packed with end-of-season bargains to explore.

We’ve taken a look around, and picked out our favourite Cyber Monday deals below – be quick if you want to grab a bargain…

Tacx Flux Smart Trainer – RRP £699.99, now £619.99

Tacx’s Flux Smart Trainer sits roughly in the middle of their range of smart trainers, but it’s super-secure with a 23kg flywheel and it can simulate ascents of up to ten per cent gradient.

Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ compatibility makes the ideal companion for the likes of Zwift or Trainer Road, as well as dedicated Tacx apps, or it can be used unconnected for the ‘standard’ turbo trainer experience.

Buy it now: Tacx Flux Smart Trainer – RRP £699.99, now £619.99

Sidi Shot Carbon Cycling Shoes – RRP £350, now £227.99

Sidi’s Shot shoes sit top of their range, and are used by the likes of Chris Froome. They are super-stiff and race-ready, as well as offering heaps of comfort.

The RRP of £350 is the one turn-off, in our opinion, having tested them in the summer, but with a huge Cyber Monday discount now is the time to by.

ProBikeKit are offering up to 40 per cent off across the whole Sidi range – check out more great offers here.

Buy it now: Sidi Shot Carbon Cycling Shoes – RRP £350, now £227.99

Lezyne Strip Drive PRO 300 Rear Light – RRP £49.99, now £35.49

You can’t ride through winter without bike lights, and if it’s a bright rear light you’re after then the Lezyne Strip Drive PRO 300 is among the best in class.

A massive 300-lumen output is seriously impressive for a rear light, and there are nine modes in all, including Daytime Flash.

Check out all of ProBikeKit’s Lezyne lights deals for Cyber Monday here.

Buy it now: Lezyne Strip Drive PRO 300 Rear Light – RRP £49.99, now £35.49

Campagnolo Shamal Ultra C17 Clincher wheelset – RRP £1,048.99, now £629.99

Campagnolo’s highly desirable aluminium clincher wheelset, the Shamal, has been updated to add even more versatility and performance.

That comes courtesy of a new wider profile, and a more aerodynamic rim/tyre interface – a top upgrade option, especially at the special Cyber Monday price.

Buy it now: Campagnolo Shamal Ultra C17 Clincher wheelset – RRP £1,048.99, now £629.99

3T Arx II Team Alloy stem – RRP £85, now £42.99

An upgrade on the original, and popular, Arx alloy stem, 3T’s Arx II uses more secure Torx-type volts compared to its predecessor, along with boasting an updated, more sculpted look.

The faceplate has also been drawn in tighter, for a more ovalised frontal area, and it is just shy of half price in ProBikeKit’s Cyber Monday sale.

Buy it now: 3T Arx II Team Alloy stem – RRP £85, now £42.99

Scicon AeroComfort 2.0 TSA bike bag – RRP £444.99, now £284.99

We’ve extolled the virtues of Scicon’s Aerocomfort 2.0 TSA bike bag before – it is quite simply one of the best we’ve ever used, eliminating so much faff when it comes to travelling with your bike.

But then what else would you expect, with a client base that includes some of the WorldTour’s biggest teams (who also offered input into the design)?

Buy it now: Scicon AeroComfort 2.0 TSA bike bag – RRP £444.99, now £284.99

Cateye Volt 1200 USB front light – RRP £119.99, now £83.99

Two super-bright LEDs put out some seriously light on the Cateye Volt – 1200 lumens at its maximum, and five modes in all – Dynamic, Normal, All-Night, Hyper-Constant and Flashing.

Offering two hours riding time in Dynamic mode – the most powerful, and therefore least efficient, the USB-rechargeable light is suitable for the darkest night rides and trails.

Buy it now: Cateye Volt 1200 USB front light – RRP £119.99, now £83.99

Crud RoadRacer MK3 Mud Guard Set – RRP £34.99, now £25.99

Love them or loathe them, we reckon you’d be mad to put style over functionality when it comes to using mudguards in winter.

Your riding buddies will thank you too, and with a super-fast fixing system that accommodates tyres up to 38c, the Crud RoadRacer MK3 eliminates a lot of the faff of installation too.

Buy it now: Crud RoadRacer MK3 Mud Guard Set – RRP £34.99, now £25.99

Shimano Ultegra PD-6800 SPD-SL pedals – RRP £149.99, now £83.99

Durable, light weight and boasting an extra-wide platform for the most efficient power transfer, the Shimano Ultegra SPD-SL pedals are second-top in the Japanese firm’s range.

A stainless steel body plate enhances their durability, while at 260g per pair they are low in weight too.

ProBikeKit are also offering the 2017 RCUK 100 inductees, the Shimano 105 PD-5800 pedals for 32 per cent off in their Cyber Monday sales.

Buy it now: Shimano Ultegra PD-6800 SPD-SL pedals – RRP £149.99, now £83.99

Santini Reef Water and Wind Long Sleeve Jersey – RRP £119.99, now £71.99

Team LottoNL-Jumbo helped Santini with the design of the Reef Water and Wind jersey, which features a huge dropped tail to keep you as warm and dry as possible on wet roads.

An exclusive breathable Tempo membrane keeps wind and rain at bay, while an aerodynamic fit and reflective trim complete the get-up.

Buy it now: Santini Reef Water and Wind Long Sleeve Jersey – RRP £119.99, now £71.99

Shimano S2000C Neoprene Overshoes – RRP £29.99, now £11.99

Overshoes should be a staple of the cyclist’s winter wardrobe, and Shimano’s S2000C’s offer windproofed fabrics and a 3D cut toe box for a comfortable fit.

Compatibility with road and MTB, these are versatile and also boast reflective elements for night riding.

Buy it now: Shimano S2000C Neoprene Overshoes – RRP £29.99, now £11.99

Fulcrum Racing Quattro LG Clincher Wheelset – RRP £299.99, now £219.99

Fulcrum’s affordable alloy wheelset is now even more affordable in ProBikeKit’s Cyber Monday sale.

And it is far more than just aerodynamics either, with an updated wider rim, competitively low weight (1,725g for the pair), good durability and a touch of bling with the red spoke nipples.

Buy it now: Fulcrum Racing Quattro LG Clincher Wheelset – RRP £299.99, now £219.99

