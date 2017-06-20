Sidi Shot shoes - review - Road Cycling UK

Sidi’s Shot shoes are the Italian firm’s top-of-the-range offering worn by the pros, including Chris Froome, so stiffness and race-ready performance is an absolute must to justify the eye-watering £350 asking price. For that money, we’d expect plenty of comfort, too… and in truth, that’s exactly what we got in these outstanding shoes.

Shoe choice is very much a personal thing. Not only do each of us have unique foot shapes, those shapes can vary according to length, width, height, arch shape and so on; all contributing to the suitability of a shoe. Lest we mention how shoes and insole choice can influence your overall bike fit – in the end, your shoes form a vital part of your connection with your bike, so getting the choice right is paramount.

So, in an ill-judged move, I chose to break the rules of acclimatising to shoes and slipped the Shots on for their first ride in the Somerset 100 sportive.

The Shots are Sidi’s flagship road shoes

That’s 100 miles (102, actually) in shoes that are box fresh, unworn except to see if my feet would actually fit into them (shoe shop style) and with cleats fitted in the same position as the Fizik R4Bs I’ve mostly stuck with ever since I tested them a year ago.

My club mates couldn’t believe my foolishness, and when I lined up on the start line, neither could I if I’m honest. But here’s the kicker: the Shots proved to be the most comfortable shoes I’d ever ridden, with zero exceptions. No rubbing, no tightness or looseness, just a super-stiff carbon sole married to a narrow-medium body with plenty of heel cushioning, and hint of arch support in the supplied soles.