Colnago C64 and C64 Disc race bikes break cover

Iconic Italian marque Colnago has launched a new flagship machine, the C64 -retaining the signature lugged carbon construction of its predecessor, the C60, but promising lower weight and greater tyre clearance.

More an evolution of the popular C60 than a whole new design, the bare statistics are this: a 52cm ‘sloping’ rim-brake frameset is 205g lighter than the C60 (claimed frame weight for the C64 is around 900g), while savings to the tune of 270g have been found on the disc-brake version. In fact, the disc version is now just 15g heavier than its rim equivalent.

It keeps the same aggressive geometry of the old bike if you have it in one of the nine sloping frame sizes, or a slightly more relaxed layout with a greater stack height in five others.