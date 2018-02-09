Colnago C64 and C64 Disc race bikes break cover - Road Cycling UK

Gear News

Colnago C64 and C64 Disc race bikes break cover

Lower weight and greater tyre clearance for Colnago's new C64 but lugged design of popular C60 remains

Iconic Italian marque Colnago has launched a new flagship machine, the C64 -retaining the signature lugged carbon construction of its predecessor, the C60, but promising lower weight and greater tyre clearance.

More an evolution of the popular C60 than a whole new design, the bare statistics are this: a 52cm ‘sloping’ rim-brake frameset is 205g lighter than the C60 (claimed frame weight for the C64 is around 900g), while savings to the tune of 270g have been found on the disc-brake version. In fact, the disc version is now just 15g heavier than its rim equivalent.

It keeps the same aggressive geometry of the old bike if you have it in one of the nine sloping frame sizes, or a slightly more relaxed layout with a greater stack height in five others.

The Colnago C64 retains the lugged design of the C60, but boasts a lower weight, greater tyre clearance and a redesigned fork (Pic: Colnago)

Among the more notable changes is the redesigned fork, which can now accommodate 28c tyres. It has also received carbon dropouts and a ribbed design that’s said to bolster stiffness while subtly improving compliance.

Furthermore, the steerer tube now allows for cleaner internal cable routing via a rib that runs its length. Small weight gains can also be found from the resultant absence of a top cap bung. All in, the fork weighs 355g.

The rim-brake frame accepts direct-mount brakes (guaranteeing the 28c tyre clearance), while the disc-brake version is designed for conventional thru-axles rather than the ‘Hexlock’ system Colnago persevered with for a few years.

Colnago C64 Fork
Colnago C64 sead Tube lug
Colnago C64 Head Tube lug

Of course, the bike retains the carbon lug design of the previous bike, instead of shifting to the more commonplace monocoque design. The carbon lug and tubes are bonded together in the manufacturing process to optimise stiffness, with the more notable changes having gone on under the skin.

Where previously you had an outer 3K carbon layer for reinforcement in the lugs, Colnago has replaced it with a unidirectional weave that’s said to reduce bulk, along with reducing the overall wall thickness too, while new ribs serve to improve stiffness.

Those ribs can be spotted around the bottle cage area, neatly creating a recessed design that we’ve started to see sprouting on a couple of other premium bikes, including the Pinarello Dogma F10. Meanwhile, the headset is lifted from the Colnago’s Concept aero bike, and features carbon-elastomer cups that help absorb road vibration.

The Colnago C64 Disc, which now uses thru-axles as opposed to the Hexlock system, is just 15g heavier than the rim-brake frame (Pic: Colnago)

Other tidy features include a proprietary stem that works in tandem with the new steerer tube design so cables and hoses are well hidden from the wind; a D-shaped seatpost (with internal clamp) taken from the V2-r bike for added aero efficiency and compliance; and a ThreadFit 82.5 bottom bracket, which is said to marry the reliability of a threaded bottom bracket with the oversized nature of a PressFit design.

If you fancy one, then for UK customers it’s frameset-only at this stage: £4,099.95 for a standard colour, or £4,499.95 if you want a special ‘art décor’ finish, while the disc-brake version will set you back £4,599.95.

Website: Colnago

Colnago C64
Colnago C64
Colnago C64
Colnago C64 Disc
Colnago C64

