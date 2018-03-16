Get 20 per cent off all carbon Giant WheelSystems, plus a free set of Gavia AC0 tubeless tyres - Road Cycling UK

You’ll no doubt be familiar with Giant, but the Taiwanese firm doesn’t just produce some of the most high-tech bikes around – it also makes its own wheels. You’ll find them fitted to all Giant bikes, as well as getting a thorough workout under the likes of 2017 Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin at Team Sunweb.

These wheels are also available as aftermarket upgrades – we even tested the SL1 Climbing WheelSystem recently – with Giant now offering 20 per cent off all pairs of its carbon hoops, plus a free set of Gavia AC0 tubeless-ready tyres to accompany them, when using the code WHEELS20 at checkout on the Giant website.

The carbon range features wheelsets for aero and lightweight performance, along with versions for disc and rim brake bikes. Top of the range are the SLR 0 wheelsets, with options for 65, 55, 42 and 30mm rim depths for rim brake bikes, and 42 and 30mm for disc brakes.

Meanwhile, the SLR 1 wheelsets offer a full carbon rim at a more competitive price point, coming in 55, 42 and 30mm rim depths in the rim brake corner, and 42 and 30mm once again in disc brake format.

We’ve been hands on with the SLR 1 55mm aero wheels in our video above. With its deep-section rim profile, the aero wheelset is optimised to help you cheat the wind, and comes in at £1,049.98 RRP (or less than £850 with 20 per cent off). They’re also lightweight at 1,670g – just the ticket for a responsive ride to accompany the low drag.

Giant’s carbon wheel range includes the 55mm-deep SLR 1 aero hoops

In our video we’ve also had a look at the SLR 1 30mm Climbing Wheelsystem (RRP £949.98, or £760 with 20 per cent off), tailor made for – you guessed it – climbing, with a shallower rim depth of 30mm to ensure rotational weight is kept to a minimum. Total weight is claimed to be 1,380g per set, so if you’re looking for a boost to your climbing speed, these could well be your friend heading into the spring and summer.

They also boast the same high quality DT360 sealed cartridge hubs as the deeper SLR 1 wheels, along with a 17mm internal rim diameter well-suited to 25mm tyres.

The SLR 1 Aero Full Carbon Wheelsystem and SLR 1 Full Carbon Climbing Wheelsystem are now available 20 per cent off, including free set of Giant Gavia tyres, along with the rest of the carbon wheelset range. Use the code WHEELS20 at checkout on the Giant website.