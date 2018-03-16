Get 20 per cent off all carbon Giant WheelSystems, plus a free set of Gavia AC0 tubeless tyres - Road Cycling UK

Expert road bike reviews and the latest road bike news, features and advice. Find rides & events, training articles and participate in our forums

Share

Gear News

Get 20 per cent off all carbon Giant WheelSystems, plus a free set of Gavia AC0 tubeless tyres

Breathe new life into your bike with a set of cut-price wheels

You’ll no doubt be familiar with Giant, but the Taiwanese firm doesn’t just produce some of the most high-tech bikes around – it also makes its own wheels. You’ll find them fitted to all Giant bikes, as well as getting a thorough workout under the likes of 2017 Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin at Team Sunweb.

These wheels are also available as aftermarket upgradeswe even tested the SL1 Climbing WheelSystem recently – with Giant now offering 20 per cent off all pairs of its carbon hoops, plus a free set of Gavia AC0 tubeless-ready tyres to accompany them, when using the code WHEELS20 at checkout on the Giant website.

The carbon range features wheelsets for aero and lightweight performance, along with versions for disc and rim brake bikes. Top of the range are the SLR 0 wheelsets, with options for 65, 55, 42 and 30mm rim depths for rim brake bikes, and 42 and 30mm for disc brakes.

Meanwhile, the SLR 1 wheelsets offer a full carbon rim at a more competitive price point, coming in 55, 42 and 30mm rim depths in the rim brake corner, and 42 and 30mm once again in disc brake format.

We’ve been hands on with the SLR 1 55mm aero wheels in our video above. With its deep-section rim profile, the aero wheelset is optimised to help you cheat the wind, and comes in at £1,049.98 RRP (or less than £850 with 20 per cent off). They’re also lightweight at 1,670g – just the ticket for a responsive ride to accompany the low drag.

Giant’s carbon wheel range includes the 55mm-deep SLR 1 aero hoops

In our video we’ve also had a look at the SLR 1 30mm Climbing Wheelsystem (RRP £949.98, or £760 with 20 per cent off), tailor made for – you guessed it – climbing, with a shallower rim depth of 30mm to ensure rotational weight is kept to a minimum. Total weight is claimed to be 1,380g per set, so if you’re looking for a boost to your climbing speed, these could well be your friend heading into the spring and summer.

They also boast the same high quality DT360 sealed cartridge hubs as the deeper SLR 1 wheels, along with a 17mm internal rim diameter well-suited to 25mm tyres.

The SLR 1 Aero Full Carbon Wheelsystem and SLR 1 Full Carbon Climbing Wheelsystem are now available 20 per cent off, including free set of Giant Gavia tyres, along with the rest of the carbon wheelset range. Use the code WHEELS20 at checkout on the Giant website.

Giant wheel promotion
Giant wheel promotion
Sponsored by

Share

Topics:

Giant

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Gear News

Canyon launches Grail gravel bike with double-decker Hover Bar

Unique cockpit said to improve comfort on Canyon's first dedicated gravel bike

Canyon launches Grail gravel bike with double-decker Hover Bar
Gear News

Specialized enters power meter market with S-Works Power Cranks

New dual-sided power meter comes fitted to S-Works and Shimano Dura-Ace cranks

Specialized enters power meter market with S-Works Power Cranks
Gear News

Specialized launches Tarmac Disc SL6 with power meter fitted as standard

Latest iteration of Tarmac race bike now available with discs - and Specialized's new crankset power meter

Specialized launches Tarmac Disc SL6 with power meter fitted as standard
Gear News

Bianchi introduces first Oltre aero bike with disc brakes

The Oltre name joins the aero disc revolution

Bianchi Oltre XR3 Disc breaks cover
Gear News

Endura launches 'fastest ever' TT skinsuit and accompanying aero road clothing

Movistar-tested Encapsulator time trial suit tops the range with road-specific options available, too

Endura launches Drag2Zero aero clothing collection, including Encapsulator time trial suit
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production