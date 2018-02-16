When Lapierre invited us down to Fréjus in southern France last summer, I left a little disappointed that I’d not had a chance to get aboard a disc-equipped version of the new Pulsium. I did take the rim brake Pulsium for a jaunt around the Côte d’Azur but the disc-specific model was still a work in progress. Thankfully, that’s now about to be remedied.
You see, while rim brake bikes aren’t disappearing any time soon, it’s been clear for some time that disc brake bikes – especially in the endurance sector – are the future. In fact, for many brands it’s the here and now, with the likes of Specialized and Cannondale committing 100 per cent to disc brake frame designs for the Roubaix and Synapse respectively.
