This range-topping, Di2-equipped bike will set you back €7,599 but there are three other Pulsium Disc bikes to choose from, one based around the same Ultimate frame and with Shimano Ultegra Di2 for €3,999, and two using the second-tier frame with Shimano Ultegra (€3,999) and Shimano 105 (€2,899).

As you’d expect for an endurance bike, the Pulsium has a reasonably relaxed position. Our large sample has a 565mm toptube and 185mm headtube, with 72- and 73-degree head and seattube angles respectively.

An endurance geometry makes the Pulsium a little more relaxed than Lapierre’s Xelius and Aircode race bikes (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

I’ve already taken the Pulsium 900 FDJ Disc Ultimate out for a 120km ride earlier this week, and initial impressions are much as they were back in Fréjus aboard the rim brake version (with similar spec build) – an endurance-oriented frame, but with a seriously stiff, sharp and addictive edge that reminds me of the Xelius and Aircode bikes, with the latter still fairly fresh in the mind after October’s review. Bring on the next ride.

