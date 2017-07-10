Pro bike: Richie Porte's BMC Teammachine SLR01 - Road Cycling UK

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) started the 2017 Tour de France as the rider considered most likely to unseat Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the Paris podium but the Australian crashed out of the race on stage nine, suffering a fractured collarbone and fractured pelvis on the descent of Mont du Chat.

Porte had been riding the latest evolution of BMC’s race bike, the Teammachine SLR01, following the launch of the Swiss firm’s flagship machine back in June.

While the Teammachine is now available with either rim or disc brakes, Porte and the rest of his BMC team-mates use the rim brake model – unlike Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors), who has won three stages on the Specialized Venge ViAS Disc.

We took a look at Porte’s bike prior to the start of the Tour, so let’s run you through the 32-year-old’s machine as we wish him a speedy recovery and return to the peloton.