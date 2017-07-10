Pro bike: Richie Porte's BMC Teammachine SLR01 - Road Cycling UK

Race Tech

Pro bike: Richie Porte’s BMC Teammachine SLR01

The bike used by Australia's Richie Porte prior to his Tour de France crash

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) started the 2017 Tour de France as the rider considered most likely to unseat Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the Paris podium but the Australian crashed out of the race on stage nine, suffering a fractured collarbone and fractured pelvis on the descent of Mont du Chat.

Porte had been riding the latest evolution of BMC’s race bike, the Teammachine SLR01, following the launch of the Swiss firm’s flagship machine back in June.

Richie Porte was riding the new BMC Teammachine SLR01 at the Tour de France

While the Teammachine is now available with either rim or disc brakes, Porte and the rest of his BMC team-mates use the rim brake model – unlike Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors), who has won three stages on the Specialized Venge ViAS Disc.

We took a look at Porte’s bike prior to the start of the Tour, so let’s run you through the 32-year-old’s machine as we wish him a speedy recovery and return to the peloton.

BMC launched the third-generation Teammachine SLR01 ahead of the Tour de France and the Swiss brand's team, BMC Racing, arrived at the race with a full fleet of the new bikes
The previous generation Teammachine SLR01 was one of the best all-round race bikes on the market, by our reckoning, and the latest machine looks to build on that reputation
BMC’s Accelerated Composites Evolution supercomputer algorithm was once again used in the development of the bike, helping to arrive at a final design said to be lighter, stiffer and more comfortable. Note also the speed sensor, held in place by zip-ties and grip tape
Having helped Chris Froome to his first and second Tour de France titles in 2013 and 2015, Porte left Team Sky to take up Grand Tour leadership at BMC Racing but suffered a horrible crash on stage nine of the 2017 Tour to depart the race
This new integrated seatclamp design places the bolt on the underside of the toptube, increasing the effective seatpost length and allowing it to flex more, thereby improving comfort
The diminutive Porte rides a 47cm frame
BMC Racing's riders at the Tour de France have a full complement of new Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150 components - except for the chainset, which is the old Dura-Ace 91000 model with an SRM power meter
The SRM power meter pairs with the latest PC8 head unit
The Teammachine SLR01 makes use of a direct mount rear derailleur hanger
Something increasingly common on the latest bikes is the integration of the Shimano Di2 junction box into the frame. It certainly tidies things up
The latest Teammachine SLR01 is available in rim and disc brake versions, but it's the rim brake model being used by BMC Racing at the Tour de France
Vittoria supply the team's 25mm Corsa tyres. The tan sidewalls get a thumbs up from us, too
The team is sponsored by Fizik, with Porte opting for a an Arione VSX model with a pressure relieving cutaway
Shimano Dura-Ace pedals complete the build
Tour de France 2017 Tour de France 2017 Tech

