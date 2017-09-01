Kinesis Aithein Evo aluminium race bike breaks cover - Road Cycling UK

Kinesis Aithein Evo aluminium race bike breaks cover

British brand's popular alloy race frame gets an updated geometry, increased tyre clearance and internal cable routing

Spotted among the aero bikes, disc brakes and big-tyred gravel machines of Eurobike 2017, the Kinesis Aithein Evo has something of an old school simplicity about it – but there was no missing this update to the British brand’s popular aluminium race frame, particularly in this gorgeous glitter red finish.

The original Aithein was launched in 2013 as Kinesis’ crit machine – you can read our review here – and the frame has been updated to improve the handling, while tyre clearance has also been increased.

Kinesis have slackened the head angle by half-a-degree and reprofiled the downtube in an attempt to give the Aithein Evo a more planted and stable ride. While its predecessor excelled in the cut-and-thrust of a criterium, Kinesis say the Aithein Evo offers a more refined ride away from the race circuit. That’s reflected in the increased tyre clearance, too, with the Aithein now able to accept 28mm rubber.

The Kinesis Aithein Evo looks stunning in this glitter red finish

This is still a bike designed to be ridden fast, however, and the new downtube shape is also apparently stiffer (there’s no weight limit on the new frame).“Whether it’s racing the local crits, winning the sprint for the sign on the chaingang or simply not being last to the coffee shop the new Aithein Evo is a bike that likes to be ridden at pace,” according to Kinesis.

Other updates include the move to a practical threaded bottom bracket (from a PressFit BB) and internal cable routing for the front and rear derailleurs.

Kinesis Aithein Evo aluminium race bike, Eurobike 2017, toptube (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Kinesis Aithein Evo aluminium race bike, Eurobike 2017 (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Kinesis Aithein Evo aluminium race bike, Eurobike 2017 (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

Claimed weight is 1.43kg for the red frame pictured in size 53cm, while there will also be a black anodised version with a claimed weight of 1.36kg. The frame, by the way, will be offered in five sizes: 47cm, 50cm, 53cm, 56cm and 59cm.

The bike we saw at Eurobike was dressed in a Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset, Reynolds Assault wheels and Challenge Paris-Roubaix 27c tyres although the Aithein Evo will be sold as a frameset. Recommended retail price for the frame and carbon fork is £729.99.

Website: Kinesis Bikes

Kinesis Aithein Evo aluminium race bike, Eurobike 2017 (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Kinesis Aithein Evo aluminium race bike, Eurobike 2017 (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Kinesis Aithein Evo aluminium race bike, Eurobike 2017, toptube (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Kinesis Aithein Evo aluminium race bike, Eurobike 2017 (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Kinesis Aithein Evo aluminium race bike, Eurobike 2017 (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

