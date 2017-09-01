Kinesis Aithein Evo aluminium race bike breaks cover - Road Cycling UK

Spotted among the aero bikes, disc brakes and big-tyred gravel machines of Eurobike 2017, the Kinesis Aithein Evo has something of an old school simplicity about it – but there was no missing this update to the British brand’s popular aluminium race frame, particularly in this gorgeous glitter red finish.

The original Aithein was launched in 2013 as Kinesis’ crit machine – you can read our review here – and the frame has been updated to improve the handling, while tyre clearance has also been increased.

Kinesis have slackened the head angle by half-a-degree and reprofiled the downtube in an attempt to give the Aithein Evo a more planted and stable ride. While its predecessor excelled in the cut-and-thrust of a criterium, Kinesis say the Aithein Evo offers a more refined ride away from the race circuit. That’s reflected in the increased tyre clearance, too, with the Aithein now able to accept 28mm rubber.