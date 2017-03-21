PRO Bike Travel Case Mega - review - Road Cycling UK

In action

I’ve used the bike bag on a few occasions over the past few months, with solid and repeatable results, each time keeping the bike and wheels safe inside. The main test, however, came when I took it to the Étape du Tour this year, and it was here the positives and negatives of the soft construction really reared their heads.

On the trip, the bag had to look after my bike on two flights (Bristol to Geneva, with an outward stopover in Frankfurt and return stopover in Munich), a private shuttle transfer on arrival and coach-commuter transfer on return, and being left in the combined logistical hands of DHL and the ASO as the bag was transported from Megève to Morzine while I took the long way round. In between, I’d be lugging it around on the four wheels, getting a thorough all-round test.

The first thing to note is how easy it is to roll forwards and back, under the guidance of the handle on the upper edge. The wheels roll freely and easily, and are good at dealing with less-than-airport-smooth floors.

However, I would argue they’re a little too easy to manoeuvre, thanks to the generally soft build of the bag and free nature of all four wheels. Trying to guide the bag via either the top or leading edge handles can result in a lot of twisting as your inputs aren’t guided to the hard base and wheels, lost in the flexibility of the bag itself. It’s very easy for it to get away from you, twisting whichever way it chooses if you start moving on anything less than a perfect trajectory.

As a result, you really need two hands on the case at most times, which can be difficult if you’re also pulling along hand luggage as well – and you also need to bear in mind the negative impact sheer size has on manoeuvrability too.