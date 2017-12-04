Santini Skin Windbreaker jacket - review - Road Cycling UK

The Santini Skin Windbreaker is an impressive lightweight wind jacket which provides an initial line of defence against a chilly breeze and offers some protection in light rain, while also folding down neatly when not in use to fit in a jersey pocket.

This is the kind of jacket you’ll reach for if you’ve rolled over the top of a climb and want something to pull on for the descent or if the temperature dips mid-ride. Having a lightweight jacket you can easily pull from a jersey pocket can make a big difference.

The material used to make the jacket is extremely thin and lightweight but still offers excellent windproofing. That’s the ideal combination for a jacket like this – it’s light enough that you won’t feel hampered by carrying the jacket, but is still effective in use. I used the jacket for short stints and as an outright windproof layer on colder days, and it worked well in both scenarios.