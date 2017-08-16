Smith Pivlock Arena sunglasses - review - Road Cycling UK

Let’s face it, when we buy sunglasses we’re often just as concerned with how they make us look as how they help us see in sunlight. Cyclists are just as guilty of this – ok, so sunglasses are essential for eye protection on the road, but you can’t tell us that the vast majority of us cyclists also have style right at the forefront of our minds.

Luckily, the Smith Pivlock Arenas cater for this insatiable need to look good, with a rimless lens design that puts me in mind of the old Oakley Zeros from some ten years ago. And, as with many premium shades on the market, they’re set off with a mirrored lens that hides the eyes as well as looking very cool.

The ‘Carbonic TLT’ lens itself is available in a wide range of colours with various light transmission ratings, including the ‘Chromapop Sun Green Mirror’ and ‘ChromaPop Contrast Rose Flash’ lenses that came with our glasses, designed for bright sunlight and low light respectively.