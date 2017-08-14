Adam Yates co-leads Orica-Scott's Vuelta a Espana challenge with brother Simon alternate option in the mountains - Road Cycling UK

Adam Yates and Johan Esteban Chaves will spearhead Orica-Scott’s GC challenge at the Vuelta a Espana, with Simon Yates viewed as ‘a third option in the mountains’.

The Yates twins, 25, are both set to ride their second Grand Tour of the season, and will ride alongside fit-again Colombian Chaves, 27, for the first time as a trio.

But whereas 2016 Tour de France white jersey winner Adam and last year’s Vuelta third-placed finisher Chaves are the primary focal points of the team, the pressure has been eased on last month’s Tour de France white jersey winner Simon.

Though directeur sportif Neil Stephens expects the team’s ambitions to take shape as the race unfolds, pointing to Simon’s work for Chaves last year despite also winning a stage and finishing sixth himself.