Vuelta a Espana 2017: Matteo Trentin grabs third win on stage 13 - Road Cycling UK

Green jersey Matteo Trentin (QuickStep Floors) sprinted to his third stage win of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana on stage 13.

The Italian enhanced his lead atop the points classification after a brilliant lead-out from his QuickStep Floors team-mates on a highly technical finale.

And Trentin finished the job by swinging out of Soren Kragh Andersen’s (Team Sunweb) wheel and holding off a late charge as from Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) to win the stage.

Moscon had helped position race leader Chris Froome in a great place before sprinting, with the red jersey finishing seventh to maintain his overall lead.

Gaps did open up behind, but second-placed Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was in the front group with Froome.