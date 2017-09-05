Vuelta a Espana 2017: Chris Froome storms to stage 16 time trial win - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome stormed to victory in the stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana to stretch his overall lead in the red jersey.

Froome stopped the clock in just a fraction over 47 minutes in a dominant performance on the 40.2km course to Logroño to claim his second stage win of this year’s race.

He was 29 seconds faster than Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb), the second fastest man on the course, and put 57 seconds into Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), his nearest challenger overall, who finished third on the day.

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) also made gains overall, as the only other men to finish within a minute of Froome as the GC men dominated the time trial.