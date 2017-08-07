Alberto Contador to retire after Vuelta a Espana 2017 - Road Cycling UK

But the seven-time Grand Tour winner – who also had two further Grand Tour wins scratched from the record after testing positive for clenbuterol in 2010 – is now keen to bow out in his home country.

“I say this happy, without sadness,” he said. “It is a decision I have thought out and I don’t think there is a better farewell than in my home race in my home country.

“I’m sure it will be a great three weeks, enjoying all your affection, and I’m eager that they come.”

Some reports had initially suggested Contador would extend his contract into 2018, and ride the Giro d’Italia, but the Spaniard’s 18th career Grand Tour (a tally including those he has since had his results annulled for) will now be his last.

Contador is one of only six riders to win all three Grand Tours, claiming seven victories in all – most recently at the 2015 Giro d’Italia – with a further two scratched from the record (pic: Sirotti)

He turned professional in 2003 with the ONCE-Eroski team but his career almost ended the following year when he suffered convulsions after falling at the Vuelta a Asturias and was diagnosed with a cerebral cavernoma.

After successfully recovering from surgery, however, he returned to action in 2005 and signed for Astana in 2006.

He was implicated in the Operacion Puerto doping case that same year, and removed from the Tour de France roster, before being cleared of wrongdoing by the UCI.

After signing for Discovery Channel the following year, he won the 2007 Tour de France and started a run of six consecutive Grand Tour victories.