Vuelta a Espana 2017: Matteo Trentin doubles up with stage ten win - Road Cycling UK

Matteo Trentin earned his second and QuickStep Floors’ fourth stage win of the Vuelta a Espana 2017, by winning stage ten in the green jersey.

Trentin outsprinted Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) to claim victory as racing resumed with another successful day for the breakaway.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished safely in the peloton after a fast stage, meanwhile, successfully defending his 36-second overall lead over Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott).

There was some change in the general classification, however, as Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) clipped off the front of the GC group to close in on the top two – the Irishman is now also 36 seconds behind Froome.