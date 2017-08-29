Vuelta a Espana 2017: Matteo Trentin doubles up with stage ten win - Road Cycling UK

Vuelta a Espana 2017: Matteo Trentin doubles up with stage ten win

Chris Froome retains race lead but third-placed Nicolas Roche gains time on final descent

Matteo Trentin earned his second and QuickStep Floors’ fourth stage win of the Vuelta a Espana 2017, by winning stage ten in the green jersey.

Trentin outsprinted Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) to claim victory as racing resumed with another successful day for the breakaway.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished safely in the peloton after a fast stage, meanwhile, successfully defending his 36-second overall lead over Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott).

There was some change in the general classification, however, as Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) clipped off the front of the GC group to close in on the top two – the Irishman is now also 36 seconds behind Froome.

Matteo Trentin, in the green jersey, grabbed his second stage win of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana (Pic: Sirotti)

Any suggestions of an easing back into racing after Monday’s rest day were extinguished when the peloton set a rapid pace from the flag, with repeated breakaway attempts shut down.

In fact, it took until nearly 90km into the stage for the breakaway to form, with Trentin, in the green jersey, among them.

Trentin won the intermediate sprint, but with the peloton happy to let the front group go it soon became apparent there would be more than just bonifications up for grabs for the 20-strong break.

With the climbs back-loaded onto the stage, they provided the perfect springboards for attacking, and Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) used the Alto del Morron de Totana is exactly that way.

He was joined as the climb opened up onto the Collado Bermejo by Rojas, Jaime Roson (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Niki Terpstra (QuickStep Floors) but the latter faded and was replaced at the front by team-mate Trentin.

Janse van Rensburg’s roll of the dice failed to pay off, however, as he was dropped with 15km to go by Trentin, Rojas and Roson.

Back in the peloton, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) attacked to no avail on the descent of the climb, though his team’s acceleration to tee up the move did cut the peloton down.

Nicolas Roche escaped from the peloton late on, and is now just 36 seconds behind Chris Froome in third place (Pic: Sirotti)

Up the road, Trentin and Rojas accelerated away from Roson to contest the finish – Rojas leading the sprint out, but Trentin getting his tactics spot on to come round and sprint to victory.

Added to his 2013 and 2014 stage wins at the Tour de France, and 2016 win at the Giro d’Italia, Trentin – who will join Orica-Scott next year – has now claimed five Grand Tour stage wins.

Roson’s frustration was clear as he hammered his bars as he crossed the finish line a handful of seconds later.

In the peloton, meanwhile, Roche attacked and put 29 seconds into his GC rivals, but there was no other change in the GC as Froome stays in red and Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) remains ninth overall at 1’55”.

Vuelta a Espana 2017: stage ten – result

1) Matteo Trentin (ITA) – QuickStep Floors – 3.34.56hrs
2) Jose Joaquin Rojas (ESP) – Movistar +1”
3) Jaime Roson (ESP) – Caja Rural-Seguros RGA +19”
4) Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) – Dimension Data +21”
5) Alexandre Geniez (FRA) – Ag2r-La Mondiale +56”
6) Marc Soler (ESP) – Movistar +59”
7) Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP) – Astana +2.22
8) Alessandro de Marchi (ITA) – BMC Racing – ST
9) Arnaud Courteille (FRA) – FDJ +2.40
10) Rafael Reis (POR) – Caja Rural-Seguros RGA +3.05

General classification

1) Chris Froome (GBR) – Team Sky – 40.12.44hrs
2) Johan Esteban Chaves (COL) – Orica-Scott +36”
3) Nicolas Roche (IRL) – BMC Racing – ST
4) Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) – Bahrain-Merida +1.17
5) Tejay van Garderen (USA) – BMC Racing +1.27
6) David de la Cruz (ESP) – QuickStep Floors +1.30
7) Fabio Aru (ITA) – Astana +1.33
8) Michael Woods (CAN) – Cannondale-Drapac +1.52
9) Adam Yates (GBR) – Orica-Scott +1.55
10) Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) – Katusha-Alpecin +2.15

Vuelta a Espana 2017

