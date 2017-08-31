Vuelta a Espana 2017: Tomasz Marczynski wins stage 12 as Chris Froome loses time after crash - Road Cycling UK

Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto-Soudal) bagged his second stage win of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana on stage 12, soloing to victory from the breakaway on a day which saw Chris Froome’s lead cut after a crash.

Marczynski accelerated on the final climb, leading the way over the summit and opening his advantage on the descent to add to his win on stage six.

Froome, meanwhile, twice hit the deck on the final descent, and ultimately ceded 20 seconds to the peloton – his team-mates having worked well to limit the damage overall.