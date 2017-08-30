Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) attacked in the wind on the Altor Cala climb to claim a solo stage victory on stage 11 of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana as Chris Froome (Team Sky) opened up a big lead over his GC rivals by claiming second place.

Lopez accelerated away on the final climb to claim victory, distancing Froome and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) inside the final two kilometres of the stage.

But Froome claimed second place and, with Nibali the only one of his main general classification rivals able to get away with him, the Team Sky man now boasts a big overall lead.

Froome is 1’19” clear of Vincenzo Nibali overall, while former second-placed rider Johan Esteban Chaves lost more than two minutes and is now third at 2’35”.