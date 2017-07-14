Strava stats: how Romain Bardet won stage 12 of the 2017 Tour de France at Peyragudes - Road Cycling UK

Share

Post Race Analysis

Strava stats: how Romain Bardet won stage 12 of the 2017 Tour de France at Peyragudes

Frenchman uploads stage-winning ride to Strava

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) put the power down on Peyragudes to win stage 12 of the 2017 Tour de France, and the Frenchman has shared exactly how he did it on Strava.

Bardet was riding for 5:49:42 hours at an average speed of 36.4km/h, tappin out an average cadence of 90rpm on the 212.3km Pyrenean stage before accelerating away from Italian champion Fabio Aru (Astana) on the final climb to take victory. Bardet’s maximum speed of 93.6km/h came on the descent of the category one Col de Mente.

And alongside the stage win, Bardet naturally recorded the Strava KOM title on the finish – a 2.3km climb with an average gradient of nine per cent, and the finally, brutally steep Altiport section of the climb too.

Romain Bardet won stage 12 of the 2017 Tour de France (Pic: Sirotti)

The Frenchman’s time up the Peyragudes ascent was 6’35 – gaining 27 seconds on fellow Strava user George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) after both arrived at the climb in the front group.

A VAM score – the measure of how quickly you climb per hour (see more on that here) – was recorded at 1,839m for the ascent for Bardet, significantly quicker than the pace the yellow jersey group set up the Port de Bales.

Bardet and Bennett set a time of 30.45 on the hors categorie Port de Bales climb, as they stuck to their GC rivals’ wheels on the ascent. Bardet’s VAM score there was 1,614.

Unfortunately Bardet has not uploaded his power data, but Bennett has.

Romain Bardet claimed the Strava KOM title at Peyragudes… unsurprisingly after his blistering acceleration at the end of stage 12 (pic: Strava)

LottoNL-Jumbo have been sponsored by Pioneer for some time, and the New Zealander put out a recorded 366w on the final ramp, peaking at 570w.

That Bardet rode away from him as the gradient bit offers some context as to what the Frenchman was achieving at the time.

And to put that into context further, Britain’s Tour de France debutant Scott Thwaites – who uses a Garmin Edge 820 and finished 122nd on the stage – recorded a power output of 240w for the climb, highlighting the vast differences between racing at the front and simply climbing to complete the stage.

Check out Romain Bardet’s full Strava ride here or take a look at George Bennett’s data here.

Supported by

Share

Topics:

Tour de France 2017 Tour de France 2017 News & Features

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Reports

Tour de France 2017: Romain Bardet wins stage 12 as Fabio Aru takes yellow jersey from Chris Froome

Steve Cummings in the break as the race tackles the Pyrenean mountains

Tour de France 2017: Romain Bardet wins stage 12 as Fabio Aru takes yellow jersey from Chris Froome
Racing

Jakob Fuglsang battles on after fracturing wrist and elbow at Tour de France

Criterium du Dauphine champion and GC contender remains in race after feed zone crash on stage 11

Jakob Fuglsang battles on after fracturing wrist and elbow at Tour de France 2017
Post Race Analysis

Bore de France? Lack of action a wake-up call for Tour organisers

Comment: An largely uninspiring route has led to too many monotonous stages

Bore de France? Lack of action a wake-up call for Tour de France organisers
Reports

Tour de France 2017: Marcel Kittel makes it five on stage 11

Green jersey unstoppable as he claims yet another stage win

Tour de France 2017: Marcel Kittel makes it five on stage 11
Reports

Tour de France 2017: Marcel Kittel wins again on stage ten

German storms to comprehensive sprint victory as Chris Froome claims 50th yellow jersey

Tour de France 2017: Marcel Kittel wins again on stage ten
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production