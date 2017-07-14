Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) put the power down on Peyragudes to win stage 12 of the 2017 Tour de France, and the Frenchman has shared exactly how he did it on Strava.

Bardet was riding for 5:49:42 hours at an average speed of 36.4km/h, tappin out an average cadence of 90rpm on the 212.3km Pyrenean stage before accelerating away from Italian champion Fabio Aru (Astana) on the final climb to take victory. Bardet’s maximum speed of 93.6km/h came on the descent of the category one Col de Mente.

And alongside the stage win, Bardet naturally recorded the Strava KOM title on the finish – a 2.3km climb with an average gradient of nine per cent, and the finally, brutally steep Altiport section of the climb too.