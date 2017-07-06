UPDATED: CAS upholds Peter Sagan's 2017 Tour de France disqualification - Road Cycling UK

UPDATED: CAS upholds Peter Sagan’s 2017 Tour de France disqualification

Bora-hansgrohe had called for world champion to be immediately reinstated into the race

World champion Peter Sagan’s Tour de France 2017 disqualification has been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), following an urgent appeal by his Bora-hansgrohe team.

Sagan was kicked off the race after stage four, after what race commissaires ruled was dangerous sprinting which led to Mark Cavendish’s race-ending crash.

The Bora-hansgrohe rider, who had won stage three the previous day in Longwy, was initially just relegated on the stage for his role in the crash, and hit with a points and time penalty.

But after reviewing the decision, race commissaires deemed Sagan – who cut across the front of Cavendish before flicking out an elbow after the two collided – had ‘endangered seriously several riders’ and opted to disqualify him.

Bora-hansgrohe released a statement on Thursday, saying their were appealing the decision as race commissaires failed to follow UCI policy – namely speaking to Sagan to hear his side of the story – before making their decision.

But CAS confirmed they were upholding the disqualification in a short statement later on Thursday afternoon, as the peloton was heading to Troyes for stage six.

Peter Sagan’s Tour de France disqualification has been appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) (pic – Sirotti)

Sagan has protested his innocence throughout, insisting he was not aware of Cavendish’s position as the Dimension Data man tried to squeeze through a gap on the barriers, and going to see the 30-time stage winner immediately after the stage.

And his team appealed for Sagan to be immediately reinstated into the Tour de France, reiterating the world champion’s innocence.

“The team and Peter Sagan would like to reiterate their position that Peter Sagan did not cause, let alone deliberately, the fall of Mark Cavendish on the last 200m of the fourth stage,” their statement read. “Peter Sagan stayed on his line and could not see Mark Cavendish on the right side.”

Had Bora-hansgrohe’s motion been successful, they wanted Sagan immediately reinstated into the race, despite having missed two stages, but CAS backed the race commissaires.

Sagan has, however, found widespread support from current and former pro riders, including fellow former green jersey winners Robbie McEwen and Baden Cooke, both of whom felt the punishment was too severe.

He and Cavendish have also exchanged messages online, with Sagan posting pictures of the two sprinting against each other and wishing Cavendish a quick recovery.

Cavendish, meanwhile, has hit back at online trolls, after receiving threatening and abuse messages towards him and his family online.

Mark Cavendish has hit back at online trolls after receiving abusive and threatening messages following the crash (Pic: Sirotti)

After insisting there were no hard feelings between himself and Sagan, Cavendish added: “Please note it’s a sport and I now have a family, and violent and threatening comments to myself and my family on social media aren’t deserved.

“I ask you all to respect that and please not send threatening or abusive language to myself or my family.”

