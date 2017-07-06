UPDATED: CAS upholds Peter Sagan's 2017 Tour de France disqualification - Road Cycling UK

World champion Peter Sagan’s Tour de France 2017 disqualification has been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), following an urgent appeal by his Bora-hansgrohe team.

Sagan was kicked off the race after stage four, after what race commissaires ruled was dangerous sprinting which led to Mark Cavendish’s race-ending crash.

The Bora-hansgrohe rider, who had won stage three the previous day in Longwy, was initially just relegated on the stage for his role in the crash, and hit with a points and time penalty.

But after reviewing the decision, race commissaires deemed Sagan – who cut across the front of Cavendish before flicking out an elbow after the two collided – had ‘endangered seriously several riders’ and opted to disqualify him.

Bora-hansgrohe released a statement on Thursday, saying their were appealing the decision as race commissaires failed to follow UCI policy – namely speaking to Sagan to hear his side of the story – before making their decision.

But CAS confirmed they were upholding the disqualification in a short statement later on Thursday afternoon, as the peloton was heading to Troyes for stage six.