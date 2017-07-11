A hectic month meant June didn’t go quite as planned: because of an overseas trip to Sierra Leone (planned) followed by a nasty bout of malaria (definitely not planned), I wasn’t able to do the races I wanted.

It’s the first real setback that I’ve encountered in my first season racing bikes. That’s if you ignore the absolutely honking great crash I had in my very first race, of course.

While illnesses and injuries definitely happen, it’s always more galling if you feel like you were in pretty good shape when the misfortune came along. Often it’s actually the training that leads to the problem.

Swapping the UK for Sierra Leone meant little time for racing in June…

A friend who used to race bikes as a pro told me that he always had his best results when he could feel he was a few days away from coming down with a cold. It seems like to perform well in cycling, your body must perpetually be on a knife-edge of illness.

Of course, malaria has a lot more to do with getting bitten by mosquitoes than over-training.

So, with no racing to report on, I thought I’d use the latest instalment of my newbie racer blog to reflect a little bit on the first half of the season – yes, we are past halfway in 2017 already. Whoosh!