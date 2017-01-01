Five British neo pros set to make their WorldTour bow in 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Hugh Carthy

If Geoghegan Hart was earmarked early as a candidate for the professional ranks, Hugh Carthy has toiled in comparative obscurity to reach a berth in the top tier with Cannondale Pro Cycling. The Lancastrian has spent the least two seasons in Spain with UCI Pro Continental team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, moving from Rapha Condor JLT and from Preston to Pamplona without a word of Spanish. A new language is one of the many new skills he has gained.

Compare and contrast Carthy’s self-sufficiency with the carefully planned tuition of riders enrolled on British Cycling’s Olympic Academy programme. This is not to criticise those who benefit from such a successful system – who’s to say that Owain Doull might not be equally resourceful? – but Carthy’s tenacity has impressed many, not least his new DS Charly Wegelius, one of the earliest beneficiaries of the Dave Rayner Fund.

Talented climber Hugh Carthy has graduated from the Pro Continental ranks with Caja Rural–Seguros RGA to the WorldTour with Cannondale-Drapac (Pic: Sirotti)

Resourcefulness is only a small part of Carthy’s appeal, however; talent accounts for most of it. John Herety, Carthy’s first DS at Britain’s long-established, Condor-backed, UCI Continental squad told this website that Carthy’s day-long break in the 2014 Tour d’Azerbaïdjan did more to arouse interest from professional squads than his overall victory the same year at the Tour de Korea. The boy had stamina.

Carthy is more than just an engine, however. His victory this year at the Vuelta Asturias, a 2.1 race previously won by Team Sky’s Benat Intxausti and therefore respected by those in the know, is his biggest to date. More significant, however, might be his top ten finish at this year’s Volta a Catalunya, one that saw him ride in close proximity with Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), and Daniel Martin (Etixx-QuickStep). His race craft is still developing but he has what it takes to mix it with the best.

How might he fare at the Slipstream Sports outfit (to be branded in 2017 as Cannondale-Drapac)? Increasingly youthful, and still searching for an identity following the departures of Millar, Hesjedal, Dan Martin et al, Carthy might be part of a tyro assault on the Grand Tours in support of Joe Dombrowski or Davide Formolo. Less excitingly, he might find himself put to work for the likes of Andrew Talansky or Pierre Rolland.

In any instance, Carthy has proved a willingness, at the very least, to do a job, and, when the opportunity arises, to shine. With Ireland’s rising star Ryan Mullen, a formidable time-trialing talent, and the aforementioned Dombrowski and Formolo, the Preston-born climber might forge a new identity for Jonathan Vaughters’ squad.